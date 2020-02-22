Case packers Market Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast Analysis

Case packers are the machines that can perform three basic operations: case erection, pick and place, and case sealing. Case erection is the process of formation of the box in which the product that needs to be secondary packaged is placed. Pick and place process can be either automatic or robotic whereas pick up of the product can be done using a robotic arm of by the automatic feeder. Robotic case packers can pick any irregular shaped product and place it at the desired destination.

Case packers find extensive application in several end-use industries including food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care, and pharmaceuticals. According to this business intelligence study, the demand in the global case packers market will expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. In terms of revenue, the opportunities in the global case packers market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$2,037.0 mn by 2025, substantially more than its evaluated worth of US$1,457.2 mn in 2017.

Robotic Case Packers In-demand Machine Type Segment

On the basis of machine type, the case packers market is segmented into robotic case packers and automatic case packers. Automatic case packers are cheaper in comparison to the robotic case packers but the machines are not compatible with the flexible packaging material. As flexible packaging products have liquids and semisolid materials, the machine is unable to form proper grip while picking of the product. Therefore this inaccurate operation results in stoppage of whole packaging line.

Request PDF Sample to Know More about this Industry @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=17252

On the basis of end-use industry, global case packers market is bifurcated into food & beverage industry, pharmaceuticals industry, cosmetics and personal care, household, and others. Among these, the food and beverage industry is anticipated to provide for nearly 45% of the total demand by 2025. Pharmaceutical and cosmetics and personal care segment are other two segments providing for healthy demand share.

Asia Pacific Case Packers Market Expanding Leaps and Bounds

In 2017, Europe and North America were the two regions that provided for the maximum demand for care packers in terms of revenue. However, the demand in the Asia Pacific case packers market is projected to expand at an above-average CAGR of 5.9% during the said forecast period, surpassing North America in terms of revenue and matching that of Europe at about US$661.6 mn by 2025.

Some of the notable companies in the global care packers market are Robert Bosch GMBH, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA, Shibuya Corporation, Omori Machinery Co. Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Tetra Pak International S.A., Marchesini Group S.p.A, Rovema GmbH, Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment Co Ltd, Cama Group, Douglas Machine Inc., Econocorp Inc., PMI Cartoning Inc., Bradman Lake Group Ltd., Jacob White Packaging Ltd, ADCO Manufacturing, Premier Tech Chronos, Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc., Brenton LLC, Fuji Machinery Co. Ltd.