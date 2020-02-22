“Cell Sorting Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Automated Cell Sorter Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global automated cell sorter market is expected to be driven by increasing focus on the research and development in pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. Automated cell sorter makes the process of cell sorting easier and fastens the process due to which market of automated cell sorter is expected to show a significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing focus on development of monoclonal antibodies and customization of drug manufacturing process is also driving the market of automated cell sorter.

Automated Cell Sorter Market: Segmentation

The global automated cell sorter market can be segmented on the basis of product type, technology type, application, end user and region.

On the basis of product type the global automated cell sorter market can be segmented into:

Bench Top

Compact

On the basis of technology type the global automated cell sorter market can be segmented into:

Single Cell Sorter

Fluorescent Activated Cell Sorter

Magnetic Cell Sorter

Buoyancy Activated Cell Sorter

On the basis of application the global automated cell sorter market can be segmented into:

Research Application

Clinical Application

On the basis of end user the global automated cell sorter market can be segmented into:

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Automated Cell Sorter Market: Overview

The global automated cell sorter market is expected to show a significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on development of monoclonal antibodies and customization of treatment is expected to drive the growth of the automated cell sorter market. Advancement in the diagnostic procedure and increasing funding from the governments on the research related to the development of advanced methods of diagnostic process is also expected to drive the growth of the market. Compact automated cell sorter segment is expected to show higher growth as it is easy to use, economical and require lesser space in laboratory. Fluorescent activated automated cell sorter is expected to dominate the technology segment as these devices have high accuracy and provide faster result.

Automated Cell Sorter Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global automated cell sorter market can be segmented into regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America automated cell sorter market is dominating market and is expected to continue to dominate the global automated cell sorter market over the forecast period closely followed by the Europe. High focus of North America and Europe on biotechnology related research and presence of some of the best research institutes in North America and Europe is expected to drive the growth of the global automated cell sorter market. Increasing focus of government bodies on funding the research and presence of top pharmaceutical companies in the region is also expected to fuel the growth of automated cell sorter market. Asia Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing automated cell sorter market due to the increasing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on research & development as well as growing healthcare infrastructure. India, China, South Korea and Japan are the countries that are expected to drive the growth of automated cell sorter market significantly.

Automated Cell Sorter Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global automated cell sorter market include, LW Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Nexcelom Bioscience LLC., Becton Dickinson, ChemoMetec A/S, and RR Mechatronics.

