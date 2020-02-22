Ceramic Disc Capacitor Market – Exploring its Business Strategies to Survive in Industry till 2027

Ceramic Disc Capacitor Market Introduction

Ceramic disc capacitors are usually designed by silver coating on both sides act as an electrode which has a capacitance value between 10pF to 100μF. The ceramic disc capacitor functions as a dielectric and an electrode. Furthermore, for low-level capacitance, a single layer ceramic disc coated with silver is generally used while for high-level capacitance, multiple layer ceramic disc capacitor is used.

Ceramic Disc Capacitor Market Dynamics

Rapid Growth of Consumer Electronics Driving the Ceramic Disc Capacitor Market

Demand for ceramic capacitors for consumer electronics has been growing in emerging nations such as India and China. Emerging middle class and rising disposable income are driving the demand for disc capacitors for consumer electronics, thus boosting the market growth. This is credited to the fact that consumer electronics that consist of mobile phones, MP3 players, televisions, and other such electronic instruments are assimilated with a wide variety of capacitors that includes disc capacitors and multi-layer capacitors.

In addition, LED TVs & smart TVs have already replaced the traditional CRT TVs. Various companies producing electronic devices, gadgets, and equipment have driven the utilization of disc capacitors in electronic devices. This in turn is expected to generate several opportunities for key players already operating in the global ceramic disc capacitor market.

Issues with dielectric material used in capacitors restraining the growth of the ceramic disc capacitor market

The essential disadvantage of ceramic disc capacitor as a dielectric material is that it may easily get cracked and is also prone to physical breakdown. A ceramic disc capacitor is built by filling the two square plates with blocks of three dielectric materials that usually cause problems in these capacitors in various applications includes PCBs.

Whereas, there are various manufacturers are focusing to overcome this issue with the help of novel technologies to provide better quality capacitors in wide variety of applications.

Ceramic Disc Capacitor Market Segmentation

Based on type, the ceramic disc capacitor market is segmented into

Straight Leads

Crimped Leads

Based on industry, the ceramic disc capacitor market is segmented into

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Telecommunications

Energy and Power

Others

