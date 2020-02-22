Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market Has Been Segmented on the basis of Type, Feedstock, Application and Region – Global Forecast to 2023

The report on the global Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market Scenario

Market Research Future analysis states that the global market of Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers market is estimated to grow at A CAGR of 2.5% by the end of year 2023.

Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) boilers using fossil and renewable energy sources have been successful in operation for the last two decades and have become popular due to their impressive environmental performance as well as their fuel flexibility. Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) boiler has played an important role in high efficient utilizing of coal resource due to its excellent fuel flexibility and environmental friendly performance. It developed as the beneficial supplement of pulverized coal boiler rapidly.

Factors such as wide fuel flexibility, excellent emission performance and large range of load adjustment, CFB boiler technology developed rapidly and becomes one of the clean coal combustion technologies commercially applied in large scale operations. Surging demand for cost efficient and cleaner combustion technology coupled with stringent environmental regulations, has insisted to look for energy efficient ways of power generation.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players in the circulating fluid bed boilers market are Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Alstom SA (France), Dongfang Boiler Group Co., Ltd. (China), AE&E Nanjing Boiler Co., Ltd (China), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (U.S.), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan), Shanghai Boiler Works Co., Ltd (China), Thermax. D Ltd (India) and Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Company Limited (UAE)

Industry Segmentation

The global circulating fluid bed boilers market is segmented on the basis of type, feedstock, application and by regions.

On the basis of type, the market is classified into subcritical, supercritical, andultra-supercritical.

On the basis of feedstock, the industry is segmented into coal, petcoke, and biomass.

Based on application, the circulating fluid bed boilers market is segmented into oil and gas, chemicals, manufacturing, and others.

By Region, the industry cover growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market Regional Analysis

The geographic market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

North America region is the leading market for Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers market and is followed by Europe. Rising awareness for the need to control gas emission and increase operational efficiency are some of the factor driving the market towards growth. Countries located in Asia Pacific is expected to account for higher share in the globally installed capacity base of CFB boilers.

Moreover, rapid industrial development in the countries such as India and China where there are issues with continuous reliable electricity supply, is driving the demand for circulating fluid bed boilers. Also R&D activities will drive circulating fluid bed boilers market

