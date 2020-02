Clean Label Starch Market to clock CAGR of 8.0% during 2017–2026, Food Ingredient Manufacturers adopt

Growing number of players from the food and beverages industries are tapping into opportunities emerging from the increasing trend of clean label starch innovations, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). Food ingredient manufacturers in a bid to gain better foothold in the global clean label starch market are unveiling new portfolio of products. Several of them are also focusing on expanding their portfolios to meet targeted needs of various sections of end consumers. To this end they are focused on launching instant starch products, which will help them consolidate their positions in the global clean label starch market. Numerous new entrants in the global clean label starch market are developing products to meet the demand from the food processing industries.

Some of the top players in the global clean label starch market are Roquette Frères S.A., Tate & Lyle PLC, E. I. du Pont de Nemours, Cargill Inc., and Ingredion Inc.The global clean label starch market is expected to serve an incremental opportunity of worth US$706.3 Mn during 2017–2026. During the forecast period, the global market is projected to clock a CAGR of 5.8%.

Of the various key sources of clean label starches, corn label starch is anticipated to rise at a potentially attractive growth rate from 2019 to 2026. On the regional front, the Asia Pacific (APAC) clean label starch market will clock a promising CAGR of 8.0% during 2017–2026. The growth is notably fueled by rising production and consumption of starches in its key economies.

Growing consumer shifts toward healthier lifestyles, notably in developing and developed regions, is a key underpinning for the evolution of the clean label starch market. These shifts have propelled them to prefer natural product ingredients to artificial and synthetic food ingredients. The trend of clean label starch has gathered massive steam among manufacturers of functional food products, thereby fueling the clean label starch market.

The growth in the market is also propelled by rising use of clean label in diverse applications such as in bakery, convenience food, and snacks and confectionery. Furthermore, food and beverage manufacturers are turning toward clean label starch by to confer a variety of taste, bring better product stability, and create range of texture.

The clean label starches market is expected to garner substantial revenues from its rising application in the bakery industry. They have gathered immense traction on account of several properties such as amazing water-holding capacity, high structure-forming capacity, and homogeneous adhesion. Furthermore, clean label starch is rising in popularity among millennials, as the labeling find prominent use in convenience food sector. Growing inclination toward healthy food has bolstered their interest into the food ingredients they consume.

However, the challenges in physical extraction process due to cost and time involved hinder the prospects of the global clean label starch market. In addition, the prevailing trend on dwelling on low profit margins is expected to cap revenue generating potential.

On the other hand, the rapid pace of commercialization of clean label starches in developed economies and the rising awareness about their benefits in developing countries are creating more lucrative avenues for manufacturers in the global clean label starch market.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled “Clean label starch Market (Source – Corn, Wheat, Potato, and Tapioca; Form – Powder and Liquid; End Use – Food and Beverages, Paper Industry, and Feed Industry) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018–2026.”