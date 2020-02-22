Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market – Generate Massive Revenue In Upcoming Future 2019–2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025)

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) is a form of positive airway pressure ventilator, which applies mild air pressure on a continuous basis to keep the airways continuously open in people who are able to breathe spontaneously on their own.

One of the major drivers of the market is high prevalence of sleep disorders. It is estimated that over 350 million people worldwide suffer from sleep apnea. Thus, the increasing awareness of sleep apnea and associated comorbid conditions such as high blood pressure, and obesity have led to increased demand for sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices.

The continuous positive airway pressure devices market is currently dominated by the Americas, accounting for a market share of almost 59%, followed by the EMEA region and the APAC region. In the Americas, the US was the largest revenue contributor because of the increased diagnosis of sleep apnea in patients.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

ResMed

Philips Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel

Medtronic

Smiths Medical

3B Medical

Cardinal Health

Dehaier Medical Systems

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Heyer Medical

Hoffrichter GmbH

Market size by Product

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

Accessories



Market size by End User

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

…



