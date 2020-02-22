Development of Agriculture Packaging Sales Market In Global Industry : Trends and Application 2018-2025

This report studies the global Agriculture Packaging market status and forecast, categorizes the global Agriculture Packaging market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Agriculture packaging market manufacturers are mainly highlighting on mounting footprint through convenience and sustainable packaging. Several packaging solutions such as pouches, bags, bottles, etc. with better ability to withstand unwanted atmospheric conditions such as rain, sunlight, etc. and helps in increasing the shelf life of pesticides. Containers, pouches, bags, etc. which are used for packaging of pesticides also provides protection from climatic, mechanical and biological factors. Agrochemicals are critical to the agricultural sector, as they facilitate growth of the sector while preventing/reducing the impact of disasters. Therefore, the need for packaging for agricultural products is expected to remain as critical during the forecast period as it is now.

The global Agriculture Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Bemis Company, Inc

Sonoco Products Company

Mondi Group

LC Packaging International BV

Packaging Corporation of America

H.B. Fuller Company

Atlantic Packaging

NNZ Group

Parakh Agro Industries Ltd

International Paper Company

DS Smith Plc

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp

Silgan Holdings, Inc.

Tetra Pak International S.A

Greif, Inc

Time Technoplast Ltd

Berry Global, Inc

Proampac LLC

Klckner Pentaplast Group

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Pouches

Bags / Bins

Silo bags

Clamshells

Bottle

Trays

Bulk Containers

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Seeds & Pesticides

Silage

Food grains

Vegetable & Fruits

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Agriculture Packaging sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Agriculture Packaging players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Agriculture Packaging Manufacturers

Agriculture Packaging Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Agriculture Packaging Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

