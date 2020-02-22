Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Directional Drilling Services Market Expected To Reach At A CAGR of 4.7% Between The Period 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Directional Drilling Services Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Directional Drilling Services industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Directional Drilling Services market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Directional drilling is the practice of controlling the trajectory and deviation of the well during drilling operations, along a planned path to explore the oil from a targeted position in the typical geologic structural oilfields.

Get Free PDF For More Technical Insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2040445

In terms of services, MWD & survey hold the largest market share in the directional drilling services market. In terms of applications, the market is dominated by onshore applications but offshore applications are expected to gain traction as well in the foreseeable future.

In 2018, the global Directional Drilling Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Directional Drilling Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Directional Drilling Services development in United States, Europe and China.



The key players covered in this study

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Halliburton Company

Schlumberger Limited

Weatherford International PLC.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

GE Oil & Gas

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited

Gyrodata Incorporated

Scientific Drilling International

Leam Drilling Systems, LLC.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Logging While Drilling (LWD)

Measurement While Drilling (MWD) & survey

Rotary Steerable System (RSS)

Motors

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2040445



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Directional Drilling Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Directional Drilling Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger @ http://summaryofmarketresearchreports.blogspot.in/