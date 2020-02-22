Down Jacket Market: Will Generate Massive Revenue In Future – A Comprehensive Study On Key Players

A down jacket is insulated with soft feathers of duck and geese. These jackets are fluffy and help to protect from cold weather. These have several air pockets and are fantastic insulators. These air pockets keep air in it thus keeping heat inside. These jackets can retain heat and wearing these jackets in extreme cold temperature is quite pleasant. The global down jacket market is expected to witness stable growth rate during the forecast period.

Rising population base and growing disposable income are expected to drive demand for down jackets in the next few years. Due to abrupt climate change, many regions in North America and Europe witness prolonged winter. Winter season in these regions is quite harsh and extends for several months. During this season, demand for down jackets is quite high. Owing to frequent occurrence of snow fall, demand for down jackets is expected to be high. Mountain sport has gained popularity in the past few years.

Larger proportion of population tends to play these games. Increase in number of mountain games is likely to boost demand for down jackets during the forecast period. Moreover, large number individuals are interested in trekking and mountaineering. A number of trekkers and mountaineers prefer to use down jackets during their expeditions. Hence, rise in trekking and mountaineering is expected to fuel the growth of the global down jacket market during the forecast period.

Down jackets are made of feathers and these type of jackets are not suitable during rain. Feathers of these jackets get sticky when wet and lose insulating capacity. Hence, these jackets are unable to provide enough heat during rains. These jackets also require special cleansing procedure which makes its maintenance quite expensive. Difficult cleansing process and inappropriateness during wet climate hamper the growth of the market.

Down jackets are made of feathers and provide better insulation as compared to synthetic jackets. These jackets have excellent heat retention property and owing to light weight these are suitable for ski diving. Ski diving has been a popular hobby for young generation. This is anticipated to drive demand for down jackets during the forecast period. These jackets are suitable for warm and cold weather. Advanced technology has made manufacturing of down jackets quite easy and increased life span of these jackets. Long life span and eye catching colors and design are likely to drive demand during the forecast period.

Based on gender, the global down jacket market has been segmented into men and women. The men’s down jackets segment held the larger market share. However, the women’s down jackets segment is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during the forecast period. Men prefer to try ski diving, mountaineering, and trekking to a greater extent than women. This increases demand for down jackets among men. However, with the change in social outlook, women have also taken up trekking and other mountain sports. This is projected boost demand for these jackets during the forecast period.

In terms of product type, the global down jacket market is divided into long coat and jacket. The jacket segment held significant market share in 2016. The trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Short length down jackets are easy to wear and carry. These advantages are likely to increase demand during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global down jacket market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America held the leading market share owing to popularity of trekking and mountaineering in the region.

Key market players in the global down jacket market include Yalu Holding, Bosideng, Pierre Cardin, Hongdou Group, and others.