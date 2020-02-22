Driver Safety Systems Market 2019-2025 Future Scope, Demand, Competitive Dynamics, Opportunities with Key Players

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Driver Safety Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022 ” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Driver Safety Systems Market: Overview

The report on the global driver safety systems market offers elaborate assessment into key growth dynamics, current and emerging technological trends, automotive production and sales in various regions, and prominent opportunities. The study provides a critical evaluation of the factors affecting the cost structure and pricing analysis of various segments. Employing business methods such as PESTLE Analysis, the study delves deeper into assessing the operating environment in major regions. The study takes a closer look at key participants through intensity map. The evidence-based findings help stakeholders identify imminent investment pockets. The research offers insights into the share and size of various technology, vehicle, and sales channel segments during the historical period of 2012–2016 across regions and offers projections of the market sizing during the forecast period (2017–2022).

Expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2022, the global driver safety systems market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$2,750.0 by the end of the assessment period. The estimated valuation of the market is projected to be US$1,921.3 Mn by 2017 end.

Global Driver Safety Systems Market: Dynamics

The report provides in-depth insights into key drivers and restraining factors, notable trends and lucrative avenues, major technological advancements, and competitive landscape. The research presents a comparative analysis of the growth trajectory of the various segments by analyzing year-over-year (YoY) growth statistics during the historical period. The report evaluates key factors impacting the growth of prominent regional markets and notable opportunities in various technology and vehicle segments in these markets.

The growing demand for devices with reactive and responsive features to improve the safety of drivers and passengers among car buyers is a key factor bolstering the demand for driver safety systems. The rising adoption of ADAS in passenger cars in various developing and developed regions is a key trend boosting the market. A burgeoning electronics automotive market is a notable trend accentuating the market. In addition, significant focus of aftermarket players on advanced driver-assistance systems in several emerging markets is expected to open up exciting avenues in the coming years.

Global Driver Safety Systems Market: Segmentation

The report segments the market on the basis of technology, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

On the basis of technology, the research segments the market into eye-tracking, facial expressions, heart rate-monitoring, steering angle sensor (SAS), and lane departure system. Of these, the eye-tracking segment leads the market, currently holding the major share and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of vehicle type, the report segments the market into compact, mid-sized, premium, luxury, commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial.

Based on sales channel, the study bifurcates the overall market into OEM and aftermarket.

The various regional markets for driver safety systems analyzed in the study are Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan. Of these, the APEJ is the most attractive market holding the major revenue share of the global market. The regional market is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the assessment period. This is primarily attributed to a burgeoning passengers market in several emerging economies and the rising adoption of ADAS in vehicles in numerous developed nations.

Companies profiled in the report are:

The study elaborate profiles key market players and offers their projections regarding their revenue share during the forecast period. The report evaluates key strategies adopted by them to consolidate their shares in various regions. Some of the key players profiled in the report are Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Smart Eye AB, Seeing Machines, Valeo S.A., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, and Infineon Technologies AG.