E-paper Display Market – Forecast Covering Growth, Opportunities & Development Strategies Upto 2025

Electronic paper technology is mainly used for the development and ease of e-book readers. This market has grown in recent years with successful advancement in E-paper display devices. Benefits offered by E-paper technology include lower power consumption in addition with sunlight readability. This results in an enhanced performance. E-paper display technology is capable to compete with the established and mature display technologies such as LCD.

Widespread availability of e-paper and devices based on it are expected to impact the paper industry as it could lead paper industry to shrink immensely. Rising rate of Internet usage is leading the popularity of paperless operation in offices and institutes. In addition, introduction of unique file formats wished-for reading and sharing documents on internet further promotes concept of paperless office. E-paper is expected to develop new markets for novel devices such as Barns & Nobel Nook and Amazon Kindle. The e-paper display technology is accessible in the market in the form of e-reading devices.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of this market include development of new easy to handle display devices, rising demand of on the move information, rising numbers of e-readers. The growth of e-paper display market is dependent on consumer acceptance of digital content.

The market is segmented by display technologies as electrochromic, LCD, electrofluidic, cholestric and electrophoretic. Some of the major market players include Smartkem, Semens, Fliktronics, E-ink Holdings, Corning Display Technologies, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Cambrios Technologies and others.

