Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market 2017 Industry Upstream With SWOT & Forecast Outline 2027

Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market report includes (10 Year Forecast 2017-2027) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

This report provides forecast and analysis of the Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market on Global level. It provides estimated data of 2017, and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Tonnes).

The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on electrostatic discharge packaging consumption pattern across the globe. It includes drivers and restraints of the global electrostatic discharge packaging market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for electrostatic discharge packaging manufacturers. It also includes value chain analysis.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with their SWOT analysis and strategy overview. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of electrostatic discharge packaging manufacturers on parameters such as operating margin, total revenue, product portfolio, and what we call ‘innovation scale’. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by product, application type, material & additive, end user base and region.

The report includes consumption of electrostatic discharge packaging and the revenue generated from sales of electrostatic discharge packaging across the globe and important countries. by Product Type (bags, trays, clamshell, shrink films, boxes & containers, tapes & labels, foams, totes/IBC, racks, and others), by Application Type (Electrical & Electronic Component, Equipment, Explosive Powder, Drugs, and Others), by Material & Additive Type (Conductive & Dissipative Polymers, Metal, and Additive), by End User Base (Electrical & Electronics, Automobile, Defense & Military, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Healthcare, and Others).

Global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market: Research Methodology

Market numbers have been estimated based on extensive secondary and primary research, average pricing of electrostatic discharge packaging, by product type and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets. The electrostatic discharge packaging market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional electrostatic discharge packaging manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors.

All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of electrostatic discharge packaging in the different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the electrostatic discharge packaging market by regions. Global market numbers by product, by application type, by material & additive, by end user base and by region have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, FAO, Packaging Digest, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

Global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market: Competitive Analysis

Key players in the electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market include Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith Plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Pregis Corporation, Achilles Corporation, Desco Industries Inc., Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, NEFAB Group, Teknis Limited, Elcom (UK) Ltd., Summit Container, Corporation, Kiva Container, Delphon Industries, LLC, Protective Packaging Corporation, GWP Group Limited, Pure-Stat Engineered Technologies, Inc., International Plastics Inc., AUER Packaging GmbH, Dou Yee Enterprises (S) Pte Ltd., Botron Company Inc.

