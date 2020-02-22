Emerging Trends: Global Atrial Fibrillation (AF) Diagnostics Market- Huge Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Atrial Fibrillation (AF) Diagnostics Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Condition in which irregular and rapid heart rate results in poor blood supply to the body is referred as arterial fibrillation (AF). In this condition, the atrial chambers do not beat in coordination with ventricles of heart. Atrial fibrillation shows symptoms such as rapid and irregular heart rate, palpitation, weakness, exercise intolerance, edema, shortness of breath and sometimes angina symptoms. Atrial fibrillation is classified based on symptoms such as first detected atrial fibrillation where only one episode is diagnosed, paroxysmal atrial fibrillation where recurrent episodes and self terminate in less than seven days, persistent atrial fibrillation where episodes are recurrent and last more than seven days and permanent atrial fibrillation where long term occurrence of episode takes place. Though atrial fibrillation is commonly associated with cardiac diseases, healthy heart can also suffer atrial fibrillation. Cardiac diseases linked to atrial fibrillation include, hypertension, mitral stenosis, coronary artery disease and congenital heart diseases. In addition lung diseases such as lung cancer, sarcoidosis, pneumonia, asthma, diabetes and heavy alcohol consumption are some of the other conditions that may result in atrial fibrillation. Family history of atrial fibrillation is another major factor that increases the disease risk in a person.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/11524

Specialists involved in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation are cardiologists, electrophysiologists and primary care physicians. Based on the method of diagnosis, the global atrial fibrillation diagnostics market is segmented as follows:

Electrocardiogram (ECG)

Echocardiogram (echo)

Transesophageal echocardiography (TEE)

Chest X-ray

Tilt table tests

Blood tests

Stress testing

Electrical activity testing Holter Monitors Event Monitors



Based on the type of diagnostic catheters used, global atrial fibrillation (AF) diagnostics market is classified as follows:

Conventional catheters

Advanced catheters Steerable Ultrasound Loop

Others

Factors such as aging of population and sedentary life style resulting in rapidly increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases worldwide are driving the growth of the global atrial fibrillation diagnostics market. On the other hand, high cost involved in diagnosis of atrial fibrillation on the grounds of high equipment costs and scarce availability of diagnostic facilities is restraining the growth of atrial fibrillation diagnostics market. As atrial fibrillation diagnostic tools are costly, reprocessed diagnostic catheters market shows growth potential.

Geographically, the global atrial fibrillation diagnostics market is segmented as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America is dominating the global atrial fibrillation diagnostics market and is followed by Europe. Factors driving the growth of atrial fibrillation diagnostics market in North America and Europe include high awareness about atrial fibrillation diagnostic tools, well defined reimbursement framework, highly developed healthcare infrastructure and higher healthcare spending. Asia-Pacific is a lucrative market for global atrial fibrillation diagnostics due to increasing healthcare spending and rapidly increasing awareness about the diseases. In addition, countries namely, India and China in Asia Pacific region will attract cross-country patients due to rapidly growing medical tourism industry in these countries. Some of the major companies contributing to global atrial fibrillation diagnostics market are Becton, Dickinson & Company, Medtronic Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Sanofi-Aventis, Zimmer Holdings Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc., Baxter International, Inc. and AtriCure Inc.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/11524

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected] marketresearchreports.biz