Fertilizer Mixtures Market – Trends, Key Type, Segmentation, Future Growth Analysis Outlook 2017 To 2025

Global Fertilizer Mixtures Market: Snapshot

Fertilizer mixtures are obtained by combining two or more fertilizers that supply essential nutrients to plants. The reaction that takes place decides if various fertilizers are compatible for mixing. Whilst most fertilizers can be mixed without any adverse effects, some fertilizers react with each other.

Fertilizer mixtures are physical mixtures of straight fertilizers. They supply two or three primary plant nutrients, which is a combination of nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus.

Fertilizer mixtures are made using different materials and are classified according to their function in the mixture. Natrients are straight fertilizers that supply essential nutrients to plants. Conditioners help in maintaining the physical condition and reduce caking of the mixture. Some conditioners include tobacco stems, groundnut hulls, oilcakes, peat, and bone meal.

Neutralizers are used to neutralize the residual effects of certain fertilizers in mixture. Mostly limestone, dolomite are used for this purpose. Filler is added to make up for the difference between the weight of the added fertilizer and the required quantity of fertilizer mixture. They are soil, sand, sawdust, ground coal ashes, and other waste products.

Secondary and micro nutrient containing fertilizers are sometimes added to correct the deficiency of fertilizer mixtures.

Fertilizer mixtures present a number of advantages. First and foremost, all the required nutrients can be provided at one time by using fertilizer mixture thus helps in saving time and labor. However, fertilizer mixtures have several disadvantages as well. Fertilizer mixtures are expensive than straight fertilizers. The use of fertilizer mixture is not useful if only one nutrient is needed by the crop. It also supplies nutrients that may not be needed by the crop thereby resulting in excess supply of the nutrient.

The global fertilizer mixtures market is expected to expand at a very high CAGR over the coming years owing to the increasing pressure on agriculture regarding the global demand for food.

Global Fertilizer Mixtures Market: Overview

Fertilizer mixtures contain two or more primary plant nutrients. They are made by thoroughly mixing the ingredients either mechanically or manually. There are two types of fertilizer mixtures: open formula fertilizer mixtures and closed formula fertilizer mixtures. In the former, the ingredients of straight fertilizers utilized in mixtures are disclosed by the manufacturers, in terms of kinds and quantity of the ingredients mixed are disclosed by the manufacturers. Whereas in the latter, the formulae are kept undisclosed by the manufacturer to protect product originality. Different materials are ideally used for the production of fertilizer mixtures. According to their principle function in the fertilizer mixture, these materials can be classified either as suppliers of plant materials, conditioners, neutralizers of residual acidity, fillers, and secondary micronutrients.

The fertilizer mixtures can be of various types depending upon which straight fertilizers are mixed together to obtain fertilizer mixture. The various types of fertilizer mixtures can include nitrogen and phosphorus, phosphorus and potassium, di-ammonium hydrogen orthophosphate, fertilizer mixture tablets, ammonium dihydrogen orthophosphate, nitrate and phosphate fertilizer mixtures, and nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium fertilizers.

Global Fertilizer Mixtures Market: Key Drivers and Trends

Using fertilizer mixtures can provide various advantages in agriculture, including the reduction in volume of the overall required nutrients that need to be supplied at one time, thus saving time and labor efforts. Usage of fertilizer mixtures also reduces the overall storage requirements and handling costs. Moreover, fertilizer mixtures help to incorporate micronutrients into the mixture. The fertilizer mixtures are in a better physical condition and are easy to apply. It is also possible to neutralize the residual acidity by using neutralizers in fertilizer mixtures. These factors are acting as the key drivers for global fertilizer mixtures market.

Fertilizer mixtures have certain disadvantages, the leading one being the high cost of fertilizer mixtures as compared to straight fertilizers. Additionally, if only one nutrient is required by the crop, fertilizer mixtures are not useful and sometimes farmers may add unwanted nutrients in excess or in provide the required one in limited quantity. These factors can act as restraining factors for the growth of the global fertilizer mixtures market.

Global Fertilizer Mixtures Market: Region-wise Assessment

In the developing countries such as India and China, dietary patterns among the individuals are undergoing a swift change, consequently changing the overall demand for foods. To minimize this gap between the supply and demand, it is necessary to achieve the maximum productivity rate possible with the available resources. As a result, Asia Pacific is projected to be an extremely positive growth avenue for players in the global fertilizer mixtures market over the coming years. In the next few years, fertilizer mixtures are likely to boost the global agricultural productivity by compensating for the damage caused by depletion of soil, shortage of land, and labor. North America is the second in terms of demand for fertilizer mixtures. Production-wise, China is the leading producer of fertilizer mixtures in the world, followed by the U.S.

Global Fertilizer Mixtures Market: Players Mentioned in the Report

Some of the top companies operating in the global fertilizer mixtures market to date, have included the names Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., The Mosaic Company, Agrichem do Brasil S.A., Bayer CropScience AG, Beijing Xinhefeng Agrochemical Co. Ltd., Coromandel International Limited, Compass Minerals, Sumitomo Chemical, DAYAL GROUP, Henan Xinlianxin Fertilizer Co. Ltd., and H.J. Baker & Bro., Inc.