Flight Control Computer Market Size 2019 Global Industry Share, Top Players, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Highbrow of Flight Control Computer Market: The flight control computer is at the core of any modern aircraft, both manned and unmanned. In both cases the typical flight control computer drives the primary flight control surfaces to drive the flight path of the aircraft but also provides finer control for stability. Given the criticality of this function these computers are often used in a dual or triple redundant configuration and subject to strict compliance to safety standards for software and hardware such as DO-178C and DO-254.

The global average price of flight control computer is stable from 2012 to 2016. With the change of global economy and raw material price, flight control computer prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

Flight control computer are widely used in Civil Aircraft and Military Aircraft. The most proportion of flight control computer is Civil Aircraft with 79.28% market share. The trend of Civil Aircraft is will be increase in the next ten years.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumption of flight control computer, with a sales market share nearly 33.24% in 2017. Europe is the second largest consumer of flight control computer, enjoying sales market share nearly 25.37% in 2017.

