Food Processing Equipment Market – Development Assessment 2025 | Feldmeier Equipment, Scherjon C. van’t Riet

The Research Report on “Food Processing Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, issued by TMR Research, includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, with the help of information collected from market participants operating across key sectors of the market value chain.

Global Food Processing Equipment Market: Overview

Food processing equipment come in several categories such as ovens, slicers, chillers, feeders, mixers, dryers, grinders, roasters, homogenizers, and separators. These equipment are of immense use in the confectionary, dairy, beverage, nuts, vegetable, fruits, chocolate manufacturing units, industrial bakery, and seafood industries, thus driving their market. Key manufacturers of food processing equipment are focusing on new product developments and enhancements of existing features, which is boosting the growth of this market. Manufacturers are devising new business strategies for establishing their products by making use of latest technology, thereby attracting potential customers.

Global Food Processing Equipment Market: Key Trends

Busy and changing lifestyle has resulted in the need for food processing equipment that are quick and efficient. The availability of raw materials and the need for wider range of food processing equipment is also boosting the growth of the market. Among the various types of food processing equipment, the equipment most in demand is the bakery and pasta equipment. The increasing disposable income of the people across the globe is fuelling the demand for food processing equipment. Frequent change in the preference for food, especially by the large population living in Asia Pacific is resulting in higher investments in these equipment and is also driving the market.

Global Food Processing Equipment Market: Market Potential

With new technology coming in the market consistently, consumers are replacing their old and existing equipment with the latest ones, and this is creating new growth opportunities in the market. Change in food trends also leads to newer investments in food processing equipment, thus driving the market.

Companies such as Bühler are making use of sensors, radio networks, and internet of things (IoT) in their new generation roller mill Antares PlusTM, which is a product for the grain milling industry. The sensors continuously monitor the temperature on rolls and bearings as well as for the particle size distribution of ground products. The roller mill is always adjusted to optimum grinding degree, thereby benefitting customers from consistent quality and increased yield. Such developments are expected to drive the market and ensure the progress of the food processing equipment industry.

Global Food Processing Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global food processing equipment market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Of these, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a fast paced growth in the coming years. The large population base consuming poultry, meat, and seafood in Asia Pacific is driving the market in this region. Europe is another lucrative market for food processing equipment.

Global Food Processing Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

The global food processing machinery market is fragmented with a large number of small and big players. The competition in the market is also intense owing to the presence of so many players. Most players are intending to expand their operations in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Africa, as European and North American markets have matured. The shift to these emerging economies is likely to cut down on costs of operation. On the basis of performance of equipment, technical innovation, and after sales service, these players are competing with each other. Some pf the leading manufacturers of food processing equipment are: JBT, Buhler, Anko Food Machine, Marlen International, Alfa Laval, Marel, GEA, Farm and Ranch Depot, John Bean Technologies, A&B Process Systems, IDMC, Tetra Laval, Feldmeier Equipment, Scherjon C. van’t Riet, SPX, Paul Mueller, and Krones,