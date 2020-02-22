Forensic Technology for Mobile Device Market – A Broad Lookout on Vendor Landscape Through Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Forensic technology is used to identify, analyze, and evaluate physical evidence which is collected directly from crime scenes. Mobile device forensics is a division of forensic technology related to the recovery of data or digital evidence from mobile devices, under conditions that are forensically sound. The term ‘mobile device’ generally refers to a ‘mobile phone.’ However, mobile devices also relate to computer or digital devices which have communication ability such as GPS devices, PDA devices, tablet computers, and internal memory as well. The gathered and analyzed evidence is used by law to prove the innocence or guilt of defendants.

A proliferation of phones, especially smart phones, and other computer and digital devices has created demand for forensic examination of these devices that was not met by the existing techniques of computer forensics. The ever escalating rate of crime worldwide, along with the intricacy with which crimes are committed and the underlying demand for these crime scene services, are two factors boosting the global forensic technology for mobile device market. Major driving forces for this market are the mobile phone use for online transactions, and mobile phone use in storage and transmission of corporate and personal data.

The global forensic technology for mobile device market is challenging at numerous levels. Technical and evidential threats exist. For instance, analysis of cell site following the mobile phone use coverage is hardly a precise science. As a result, though the cell zone from which calls were received can be roughly determined, the particular residential location or other address will always be uncertain. Besides, storage capacity has been growing due to demand generated for powerful devices of mini-computer type. In order to combat the competition, mobile device manufacturers quite often modify form factors of mobile phone, file structures of the operating system, information storage, and even cable and pin connectors. Consequently, forensic examiners have to use processes different from computer forensics. Furthermore, the manner of use of data types and even mobile devices has been continuously evolving.

The other restraints to the growth of this market are the hibernating behavior where a process is suspended when a mobile device is idle or powered off while remaining active at the same time, decline in forensic technologies provision for mobile devices, reduced government expenditure on these services, and regulatory constraints. Owing to these threats, no single method acquires all evidence from all the devices although a broad range of tools exist to extract evidence from mobile devices. Hence, forensic examiners must go through extensive training to comprehend how all the methods acquire evidence, how these tools maintain standards for soundness, and how mobile device technologies cater to legal needs. Opportunities for the global forensic technology for mobile device market are case outsourcing and backlogs by government funded labs, and increase in compliance cost for these public forensic labs.

The global forensic technology for mobile device market is segmented on the basis of end user industry and geography. According to industry, the market is segmented into education, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance, law enforcement, aerospace and defense, information technology, and transportation and logistics.

On the basis of geography, there are six regions into which the global forensic technology for mobile device market is segmented: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.The leading companies in the global forensic technology for mobile device market are LGC Forensics, NMS Labs, Inc., Pyramidal Technologies Ltd., Eurofins Medigenomix GmbH, SPEX Forensics, and GE Healthcare Life.