Global Agricultural Chelates Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Metal ions are important minerals for plants. Plants in small amounts require them, so they are referred as micronutrients. Deficiency of minerals in the plants resulted into yellowing of leaves and retarded plant growth. Chelated compounds are more stable than non-chelated compounds. So, metallic chelates are widely used in agriculture as micronutrient fertilizers. The global agricultural chelates market will reach 789.41 million USD by 2025 from 494.51 million USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 6.91% during the period.

Growth by Region

Europe has the largest share in the market due to soil degradation and micronutrient deficiency in the crop. North America also has a major share in the market due to adoption of modern agricultural practices. Asia Pacific will grow at higher rate during the period owing to the establishment of bases of major players in this region.

Drivers vs Constraints

Increasing demand for high yield crops is major factor for the growth of the market. Rising government support for developing agricultural technology will also drive the market growth. However, environmental concerns over non-biodegradable chelates will hinder the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

Gratifying development of bio-degradable chelates.

Advanced technological developments in Agricultural Chelates.

The increasing developments in the fertilizers industry are also anticipated to accelerate revenue creation for the industry leaders. The introduction of fertilizers that increase the fertility of the soil is likely to catapult the industry on upward trajectory in the forthcoming years. In addition, technological innovations are also projected to aid the proliferation of the industry over the next few years. Case to the point is, Microsoft, an American technology company, has announced its plan of introducing a suite of blockchain applications for enhancing the efficiency of the agriculture sector in Brazil.

The global economic development has led to an increase in purchasing power. It is also prognosticated to generate more demand for food in the foreseeable future. The growth in exports and imports is also likely to affect the agricultural industry. Case to the point is, the trade war between the U.S. and China is expected to slow down the U.S. agriculture industry. However, the industry in the region is still expected to exhibit substantial growth in the upcoming years.

