Global Animal Feeding Needles Market: Analysis by Latest Trends, & Need, Growth Factors 2025

Animal feeding needles are specially designed to feed the animals. The animal feeding needles are also used for the dosage purpose. The term gavage is also referred for the feeding through needles and tubing to the animals. There are two types of needles are used for the feeding and dosage such as plastic and metal. The plastic animal feeding tubes are softer than other tubing types and are very flexible and translucent for easy confirmation of reagent delivery. Generally, the plastic animal feeding tubes are disposable, non-pyrogenic and non-toxic. Whether stainless steel animal feeding needles are available as per the need of end user. These needles are straight and can easily bend to any desired shape.

The animal feeding needles are covered with the silicon for the smooth insertion and help to protect the esophagus from being damaged and prevent from sensitive tissue injury. The animal feeding needles are available in various sizes as per the market preference such as straight and curved with the gauge size ranging from 12 to 24 ga and length of 1” to 6”.

Animal feeding needles are available in different variety, sizes and increasing demand of animal feeding needles from the veterinary researchers, which has become the growth opportunity for the market over a long run.

The global animal feeding needles market is segmented on the basis of needle type, usability, animal type and end user.

On the basis of needle type, the global animal feeding needles market is segmented into:

Flexible Plastic (PTFE) Needles

Malleable Stainless Steel Needles

Non- Flexible Stainless Steel Needles

Others

On the basis of usability, the global animal feeding needles market is segmented into:

Disposable

Reusable

Custom

On the basis of animal type, the global animal feeding needles market is segmented into:

Companion Animals

Food Producing Animals

Lab Animals

On the basis of end user, the global Animal Feeding Needles market is segmented into:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Animal Research Laboratories Pharmacologist Toxicologist Pathologist Bio-medical Researchers

Others

The global animal feeding needles market is expected to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The increasing demand of animal feeding needles from the animal research laboratories and pharmacologist, toxicologist, pathologist, and bio-medical researchers is the leading factor anticipated to propel the growth of the global animal feeding needles market over the forecast period. The livestock production and pet ownership are rapidly increasing across the world. The rising demand from the livestock farms and veterinary hospitals are anticipated to boost the growth of the global animal feeding needles market. The increasing technological advancements in the animal feeding needles in terms of safety, efficacy also lead to the growth of the global animal feeding needles market. The consolidative activities such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships among the key players of the market also drive the growth of the global animal feeding needles market over the long run.

However, the poorly developed veterinary research infrastructure in the developing countries may hamper the demand of the animal feeding needles and restrain the global animal feeding market over the forecast period. The reuse of the disposable animal feeding needles may lead to the infection and contamination risk and may hinder the growth of the global animal feeding needles market.

On the basis of regional presence, the global Animal Feeding Needles market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The North America is dominating and contributed the leading shares to the animal feeding needles market and anticipated to register a significant growth over a forecast period due to the technological advancement and developed veterinary research infrastructure. The Europe is also expected to contribute the moderate revenue and market share and register a healthy growth rate in the global animal feeding needles market followed by North America. The APEJ has become the lucrative market for animal feeding needles and anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for needles from increasing veterinary healthcare facilities and veterinary research activities in the region. The Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage to the global animal feeding needles market and expected to show a moderate growth over a forecast period.

Some of the major market players in animal feeding needles market globally include Merck KGaA, Cadence Science Inc., Fisher Scientific, Fisherbrand, Innovive Inc., Tecniplast USA, INc., Meedline Industries Inc., A Simply Surgical LLC Company, and Orchid Scientific. The animal feeding needles market is currently witnessing a number of strategic collaboration and partnership activities by manufacturers and end users.

