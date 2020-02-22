Global Arthroplasty Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Arthroplasty Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Arthroplasty is an important type of surgical practice conducted on extensive level globally. Arthroplasty is the type of orthopedic surgery in which particular areas of the musculoskeletal ligaments and joints are realigned, remodulated, replaced by using techniques such as osteotomy and others. The main aim of the procedure is to recover damages occurred to joints due to chronic diseases such as arthritis, and accidents and traumas and to relieve pain occurred due to muscle and joint injury.

Arthroplasty is an extensive science, which comprises types such as interpositional and excisional arthroplasty. Interpositional arthroplasty is the technique in which inflammatory portions of the body, such as, tissue, muscle, and skin are interpositioned in order to minimize pain. Another type of arthroplasty, called excisional arthroplasty in which bone and joint surface are removed and the tissue (scar) is left to fill the gap generated due to removal of bones. In addition, other types of arthroplasty include cup arthroplasty, resectional arthroplasty, silicone replacement arthroplasty, mold arthroplasty, and resurfacing arthroplasty. Prosthetic replacement is the most successful type of arthroplasty, in which entire organ (bone) is replaced by prosthetics. For instance, knee replacement surgery, in which knee bone is replaced with prosthetic knee implants.

The market of arthroplasty is segmented on the basis of organ to be treated such as, fingers, elbow, ankle, toes, wrist, shoulders and digits. These organs are further divided into area of that organ to be treated and methodology, such as, finger (PIP, MCP, CMC), shoulder (proximal humeral head, total shoulder, humeral stem, glenoid replacement), wrist (distal ulner head and total wrist replacement), toes (big toe, MTP) and so on. In addition, the market is segmented on the basis of applications (diseases) in which arthroplasty is used, such as, osteonecrosis, osteoarthritis, joint stiffness, rheumatoid arthritis, frozen shoulder disease, hip dysplasia, trauma injury, acetabular dysplasia and others. Furthermore, the market is segmented on the basis of geography, such as, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). At present, North America and Europe are the most prominent markets, owing to extensive surgical practices. However, Asia-Pacific and some countries in RoW region are expected to show lucrative growth in the upcoming period, owing to enhanced awareness, disease prevalence, growth in medical infrastructure and technologies.

The market of arthroplasty is expected to grow exponentially in the upcoming years. The growth is expected to be driven by many factors, such as, rising prevalence of osteoarthritis and joint diseases, growing awareness, rapid increase in number of osteo-surgeries, rising awareness amongst the population for treatment of joint diseases, rise in medical expenditure and medical infrastructure. Rapidly increasing osteoarthritis disorders is an important driver of the market. For instance, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 52.5 million people were diagnosed by some form of arthritis, in the U.S., in 2013. The number is expected to grow to reach 60 million by the end of 2020. Thus, rising incidence rate fuels the market growth. In addition to this, rising number of super-specialty and multi specialty hospitals and surgical centers also boosts the market to higher end. However, market restraints such as limited technological growth in certain region of the world, high cost of treatment, and threat of failure of surgery expected to impose a threat to the market growth.

Major players operating in this market include DuPuy Orthopedics, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Biomet, Inc., Integra LifeSciences GmbH, and Smith and Nephew amongst others.

