Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Market to Attain a Value of US$ 3.052 bn by 2022, with a CAGR of 7.1%

The report on the global biodegradable plastic bags and sacks market offers an in-depth assessment of key growth drivers and restraints, the factors influencing the market outlook in various regions, notable opportunities, and the intensity of the competition. The study takes a closer look at key macroeconomic indicators and the prevailing regulatory framework affecting the demand for biodegradable plastics in major regions along the forecast period (20172022). The evidence-based insights on the status of the regional and global market includes the attractiveness analysis of major segments and the unique selling propositions of prominent players. The study offers a detailed list of distributors and assesses market presence of key participants by charting an intensity map. The report findings are useful in identifying lucrative prospects and for an impactful strategy formulation. The findings include valuable inputs from a wide range of primary and secondary sources.

The estimated valuation of the global biodegradable plastic bags and sacks market is US$1,470.5 Mn by 2017 end. Expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2022, the market is projected to reach a worth of US$2,052.2 Mn by end of the assessment period.

Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags & Sacks Market: Dynamics

The dynamics of the global biodegradable plastic bags and sacks market include insights into key drivers and restraints, prominent trends, share and size of various segments, and the strategic landscape in various regions. The study takes a closer look at geographical concentration and highlights factors affecting the demand for prominent segments. Furthermore, the report offers a critical evaluation of supply chain dynamics, pricing and cost structure, and raw material sourcing strategies and their impact on the market trajectory along the assessment period.

The rising pollution from petroleum-based plastics negatively affecting the environment is a worldwide concern responsible for the evolving demand for bags and sacks made from biodegradable plastics. The growing dependence of the medical and food industry on environmental-friendly plastic packaging is a notable factor catalyzing the demand for biodegradable plastics bags and sacks. The intensifying regulations related to the disposal of traditional plastics in several developed and developing countries is a key factor accentuating the demand for these bags and plastics. Substantial advances made in manufacturing technologies and the use of a variety of additive materials are likely to improve the biodegradability and compostability of these plastic sacks and bags, thereby unlocking exciting avenues during the assessment period.

Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags & Sacks Market: Segmentation

The research provides an in-depth insight into the market share and size of various material type, end user, and product type segments during the forecast period. To offer a comprehensive overview of the segmental growth, the study provides the year-over-year (YoY) growth statistics during the historical period of 20122017.

The report segments the global biodegradable plastic bags and sacks market on the basis of material type, product type, end user, and region.

Based on material type, the report segments the market into polylactic acids (PLAs), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs), starch blends, and others. Of these, the PLA segment dominates and is expected to retain its lead throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of product types, the report divides the market into gusseted bags, T-shirt bags, lay flat bags, rubble sacks, trash bags, woven sacks, and others. Based on end user, the study segments the market into institutional, industrial, and retail and consumer users.

Regionally, the report segments the global market into North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan. Of these, Europe is predicted to lead the global market throughout the forecast timeline.

Companies profiled in the report are:

The study provides an elaborate profiling of key players, evaluates various strategies adopted by them to consolidate their shares, and highlights their revenue share and size over the forecast period. Prominent companies profiled in the report are Novolex, Shabra Group, Xtex Polythene Ltd., International Plastics Inc., Ampac Holdings LLC, Bulldog Bag Ltd., Abbey Polyethene, Sahachit Watana Plastic Industry Co.,Ltd., Sarah Bio Plast, Symphony Polymers Pvt Ltd., EXTRAPACK Ltd., Dagoplast AS, JUNER Plastic packaging Co., and Wells Plastics Ltd.

