Global Blowout Preventer Market Exploring Future Growth and Trends by 2019-2025

The Blowout Preventer market report [6 Year Forecast 2019-2025] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Blowout Preventer market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Blowout Preventer industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Blowout Preventer (BOP) is a safety device used to “prevent” the uncontrolled flow of liquids and gases during well drilling operations.

Blowout Preventer industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is GE Oil & Gas, accounting for 18.6% percent market share in value in 2015, followed by Cameron, National Oilwell Varco, Uztel and Rongsheng Machinery, these five Manufacturers accounting for 64% of total market revenue in 2015. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

The Blowout Preventer market scale is likely to continue to increase in the next few years. Although sales of Blowout Preventer brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Blowout Preventer field abruptly.

The Blowout Preventer market was valued at 9170 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 8930 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of -0.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Blowout Preventer.

This report presents the worldwide Blowout Preventer market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

GE Oil & Gas, Cameron, National Oilwell Varco, Uztel, Rongsheng Machinery, Halliburton, OJSC NaftaGaz, MSP/DRILEX, Jiangsu Xinde, Fountain Petro, Control Flow, GCOP, Jiangsu Jinshi, Well Control, Shenkai, NETS

Blowout Preventer Breakdown Data by Type

Annular BOP

Ram BOP

Blowout Preventer Breakdown Data by Application

Onshore Wells

Offshore Wells

Blowout Preventer Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Blowout Preventer capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast.

Focuses on the key Blowout Preventer manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

