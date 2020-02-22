Global Fruit Juice Packaging Industry : Market Development, Analysis and Overview 2018-2025
This report studies the global Fruit Juice Packaging market status and forecast, categorizes the global Fruit Juice Packaging market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Fruit juice packaging provides product support, protection from external environmental factors, and tampering resistance. Fruit juice packaging aids in the reliable distribution of the product among the value chain and reduces post-production damage. Glass, plastic, and carton are commonly used packaging formats for fruit juices.
The carton packaging segment led the market and accounted for more than 54% of the market share in terms of revenue. Factors such as the increasing use of eco-friendly packaging material will aid in the growth of this market segment in the coming years.
In terms of geography, EMEA dominated the global fruit juice packaging market. The increasing consumption of fruit juice and stringent environment laws in countries like Germany, France, and the UK will aid the growth of this market in this region.
The global Fruit Juice Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Amcor
Ball
Bemis
Crown Holdings
Smurfit Kappa
Tetra Laval
Ardagh Group
Can-Pack
CCL Industries
CKS Packaging
DS Smith
Evergreen Packaging
Genpak
International Paper
MeadWestvaco
Mondi Group
Owens-Illinois
Plastipak Packaging
Printpack
Silgan Holdings
Sonoco Products
Stora Enso
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Carton Packaging
Plastic Packaging
Glass Packaging
Other
By Application, the market can be split into
Juice Processing Enterprises
Bars and Clubs
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Fruit Juice Packaging capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Fruit Juice Packaging manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Fruit Juice Packaging Manufacturers
Fruit Juice Packaging Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Fruit Juice Packaging Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
