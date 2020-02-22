Global Fruit Juice Packaging Industry : Market Development, Analysis and Overview 2018-2025

This report studies the global Fruit Juice Packaging market status and forecast, categorizes the global Fruit Juice Packaging market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Fruit juice packaging provides product support, protection from external environmental factors, and tampering resistance. Fruit juice packaging aids in the reliable distribution of the product among the value chain and reduces post-production damage. Glass, plastic, and carton are commonly used packaging formats for fruit juices.

The carton packaging segment led the market and accounted for more than 54% of the market share in terms of revenue. Factors such as the increasing use of eco-friendly packaging material will aid in the growth of this market segment in the coming years.

In terms of geography, EMEA dominated the global fruit juice packaging market. The increasing consumption of fruit juice and stringent environment laws in countries like Germany, France, and the UK will aid the growth of this market in this region.

The global Fruit Juice Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Amcor

Ball

Bemis

Crown Holdings

Smurfit Kappa

Tetra Laval

Ardagh Group

Can-Pack

CCL Industries

CKS Packaging

DS Smith

Evergreen Packaging

Genpak

International Paper

MeadWestvaco

Mondi Group

Owens-Illinois

Plastipak Packaging

Printpack

Silgan Holdings

Sonoco Products

Stora Enso

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Carton Packaging

Plastic Packaging

Glass Packaging

Other

By Application, the market can be split into

Juice Processing Enterprises

Bars and Clubs

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Fruit Juice Packaging capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Fruit Juice Packaging manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Fruit Juice Packaging Manufacturers

Fruit Juice Packaging Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Fruit Juice Packaging Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

