Global Laser Cutting Machine Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Laser cutting is a technology that uses a laser to cut materials. They are capable to cut materials ranging from steel to plastic with absolute precision. They are used for industrial manufacturing applications. The global laser cutting machine market will reach 6.62 billion USD by 2025 from 3.61 billion USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 9.04% during the period.

Growth by Region

Asia Pacific will dominate the market during the forecast period due to increasing demand for laser cutting machines in automotive, industrial manufacturing and medical sectors. North America will show significant growth rate due to the presence of powerful industrial sector.

Drivers vs Constraints

Rapid industrialization and increasing demand for laser cutting machines in various sectors are the key factors for the growth of the market. Technological advancements have led to invest in research and development activities, which is also driving the growth of the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

Bystronic is expanding the BySprint Fiber laser cutting system, which increases laser cutting productivity and the diversity of cutting applications.

Waterjet-guided laser cutting systems maker Synova has opened a Micro-Machining Center (MMC) in Mumbai, India.

