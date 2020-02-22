Global Paper & Paperboard Trays Market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 5,193.9 Mn by 2022, at a steady CAGR of 6.1%

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Paper & Paperboard Trays Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The report on the global paper and paperboard trays market offers an in-depth evaluation of the various factors, including key regional and global trends, influencing the growth of the market. The study provides a comprehensive insight into current and emerging opportunities of various material segments and the competitive landscape. The research presents a detailed assessment of the factors affecting the demand of paperboard packaging among various end-use industries and estimates their share over the forecast period of 2017-2022. It takes a closer look at recent innovations in manufacturing technologies and offers attractive analysis of major product segments. The analysis highlights the various factors boosting major regional markets and the norms and regulations affecting the strategies of various market players. Offering a detailed intensity map region-wise, the report assesses the presence of key participants. The findings of the study can be a useful guide in identifying lucrative avenues in various geographic regions.

The global paper and paperboard trays market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during 20172022. The estimated valuation of the market is US$4,444.3 Mn by 2017 end and is predicted to reach a worth of US$5,893.9 Mn by the end of the assessment period.

Global Paper & Paperboard Trays Market: Dynamics

The key dynamics of the global paper and paperboard trays market entails insights into various trends and factors impacting the demand and supply in various regions over the assessment period. The study provides an evaluation of the intensity of the competition. Furthermore, the study offers a detailed overview of supply chain dynamics, prevailing pricing mechanism, cost structure, and raw material source analysis over the forecast period.

A burgeoning ready-to-eat food segment, largely attributed to fast-paced lifestyle, is accentuating the demand for such packaging applications in numerous high-income countries. Furthermore, the advent of microwaveable paperboard trays and dual-ovenable packaging applications bodes well for the market. The launch of higher-quality paperboard containers with better product uniformity and thermal stability for a wide range of packaging applications is expected to bolster the uptake in major regions.

Global Paper & Paperboard Trays Market: Segmentation

The report offers an insight into the share and size of various material types and sources, end use, and regional segments. The analysis of the segmental growth also captures year-over-year (YoY) growth figures during the historical period (20122017) and offers evidence-based projections of the same during the forecast period.

The report segments the overall paper and paperboard trays market on the basis of material type, end use, material source, and region. On the basis of material type, the report segments the market into corrugated board, boxboard/carton, and molded pulp. Of these, corrugated board is anticipated to be the leading segment throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the study segments the market into food and beverages, consumer durables and electronics, personal care and cosmetics, homecare and toiletries, healthcare, e-commerce packaging, industrial packaging, and others.

Based on material source, the market is bifurcated into virgin fiber and recycled fiber. Based on geography, the report segments the global market into Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Japan. Of these, APEJ is expected to lead throughout the forecast timeline.

Companies profiled in the report are:

The study offers an extensive profile of various players, estimates their revenue share and size, and highlights the key strategies adopted by them to gain a better foothold in the market. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed list of distributors and analyzes factors shaping the competitive landscape in various regions. Leading companies profiled in the study are International Paper Co., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi Group plc., ESCO Technologies Inc., Brodrene Hartmann A/S, UFP Technologies, Inc., Henry Molded Products, Inc., Pactiv LLC, OrCon Industries Corporation, and Fibercel Packaging LLC.

