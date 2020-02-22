Global Soil Remediation Technologies Market : Keyplayers(Altela Inc., Bioplanta, Resintech Inc., Ecolotree Inc)

Soil Remediation Technologies Market: Overview

Natural resources like groundwater, surface water and soil are affected by environmental contamination. Soil contamination is caused by the presence of manmade chemical alterations in ground. Contamination results from the split of underground storage tanks, percolation of contaminated surface water, application of pesticides, oil and fuel dumping, direct discharge of industrial wastes to the soil and leaching of wastes from landfills. The most common chemicals involved are solvents, petroleum hydrocarbons, pesticides, heavy metals and lead. Soil remediation is a term used for collective strategies to purify and rejuvenate soil. This process of soil clean up is a broader effect of environmental remediation. Environmental remediation also includes efforts to purify the air and repair other damage made to the ecological balance of the planet. Soil remediation technologies market includes mine-land remediation, contaminated sites remediation and arable lands remediation.

Soil Remediation Technologies Market: Key Segments

Soil remediation technologies can be segmented on the basis of technologies and end-users. Remediation technologies comprises of treatment and non-treatment process. Treatment process involve Bioremediation, Chemical oxidation, stabilization and thermal desorption. Non-treatment process involves Excavation and removal. For hydrocarbon contamination, a bioremediation technology is preferred. After the removal of soil from the earth, extracted area is mixed with the soil which is contaminated and biological agent is added. Thermal desorption technology is feasible for onsite treatment on larger applications. Thermally treated soil is typically reused as base or fills for other construction projects. Excavation process involves extracting soil that is contaminated, recovering using current technologies and transporting it to a landfill set aside for cleaning purpose. Purified soil is used to fill in the area where the extraction takes place. With technological advancement, newer methods will make it possible to purify land and to use the area for growing food, building housing areas, creating wildlife preserves or commercial construction.

Soil Remediation Technologies Market: Key Drivers

Some of the important drivers for soil remediation technologies market are high demand for land, stricter regulatory policy and corporate responsibilities among others. The soil remediation technologies market is also witnessing robust demand for innovative, cost-effective, yet quality remediation technologies. Physical site remediation technologies such as soil washing and on-site containment constitute over largest share of the U.S. soil remediation technologies market. Physical removal is expected to expand while the on-site containment technologies market is predicted to grow with a slower rate. Thermal and biologically-based methods make up the higher proportion of the soil remediation technologies market, while emerging technologies such as chemical treatment and electrical methods round out the industry. Electrical treatment is the fastest-growing segment of the soil remediation technologies market.

Soil Remediation Technologies Market: Regional Outlook

In most regions, efforts designed for the soil remediation are planned at national levels. Strategy for this technology is prepared on the directions given by the Environmental Protection Agency in the United States. In Canada, government provides support to the joint efforts of each region to carry out remediation efforts related to the ecological challenges. Countries in the European Union are also developing values which will serve as the base for planned soil remediation strategies. The United States market is also witnessing strong demand for novel, money-making and worth remediation technologies in the field of soil remediation technologies market.

Soil Remediation Technologies Market: Key Players

Some of the global players in soil remediation technologies market are Altela Inc., Bioplanta, Resintech Inc., Ecolotree Inc., Geo-Cleanse International Inc., Tetra Tech Inc., Entact LCC, Regenesis Ltd., EnerTech Capital, TIFF Corp. and URS Corp. among others.