Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market to Reach an Opportunity of US$ 11,965.7 mn by 2025 by the End of 2025, at a 503% CAGR

Spinal fusion can be defined as the orthopedic procedure which involves the fusion of two or more vertebrae to restrict the movement of the affected vertebrae and to reduce the pain suffered by the patient. A range of spinal fusion procedures are performed covering the thoracic, lumbar, and cervical areas of the spine.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of spinal fusion devices employed in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases.

The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for product type, surgery, end-user, and geography for the period 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The revenue generated from each product type and end-user was calculated by considering the number of spinal fusion procedures performed globally. In addition, the regional trends of these devices, the geriatric population, increasing obesity, and the rise in the number of spine diseases were considered.

Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market: Scope of Study

The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on product type, surgery, end-user, and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influences the spinal fusion devices market in the current and future scenario. The report also provides the pipeline products, the CPT codes of reimbursement for the spinal fusion procedures, the regulatory approval process, porter’s five force analysis, and the key industry developments.

Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify the contribution of these players in the market in terms of percentage share. All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the global market. Based on geography, the market has been analyzed for major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also covers detailed country analysis contributing majorly in the spinal fusion devices market.

Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Companies profiled in the spinal fusion devices market report are Major players in the spinal fusion devices market include Stryker Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Orthofix International N.V., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic plc, K2M Group Holdings, Inc., Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Exactech, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Depuy Synthes (a part of Johnson & Johnson), and Titan Spine, LLC, among others.

The Spinal Fusion Devices Market has been segmented as follows:

Spinal Fusion Devices Market, by Product Type

Thoraco-lumbar Fixation Devices

Lumbar Plates

Rods

Hooks

Pedicle Screws

Cervical Fixation Devices

Anterior Cervical Plates

Hook Fixation Systems

Screws

Others

Interbody Fusion Devices

Non-bone Fusion Devices

Bone Fusion Devices

