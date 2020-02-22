Global Tortilla Market Growth Opportunities 2019, Supply, Demand with Leading Companies- Gruma S.A.B., PepsiCo, Easy Food, La Tortilla Factory and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Tortilla Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.



Tortilla is a key component of Mexican cuisine which is a thin round of unleavened flatbread and is processed or made from two main sources, i.e., corn or wheat. Tortilla has been a staple food for the Hispanic population for decades, however, in other regions the product has been served in various sectors as snacks, wraps, etc. This research report categorizes the global Tortilla market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Tortilla market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Global Tortilla Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Tortilla industry.



Top Key Players Include

Gruma S.A.B. de C.V.

PepsiCo

Easy Food

La Tortilla Factory

Los Amigos Tortilla Manufacturing

Tortilla King

The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share



For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Tortilla market

Organic

Conventional



For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Discount Stores

Food & Drink Specialty Stores

Online Retailing



This report covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

Chapter 9 Historical and Current Tortilla in North America (2013-2018)

Chapter 10 Historical and Current Tortilla in South America (2013-2018)

Chapter 11 Historical and Current Tortilla in Asia & Pacific (2013-2018)

Chapter 12 Historical and Current Tortilla in Europe (2013-2018)

Chapter 13 Historical and Current Tortilla in MEA (2013-2018)

Chapter 14 Summary for Global Tortilla (2013-2018)

Chapter 15 Global Tortilla Forecast (2019-2023)

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors





