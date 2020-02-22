Global Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market is Projected to be Worth US$ 352.2 mn by 2025 | at a CAGR of 6.1%

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The zygomatic and pterygoid implants market is the highly growing market in developed and developing countries due to the fast growing dental industry, rising focus on new treatment development for maxillofacial disease, and increasing prevalence of dental diseases.

The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall zygomatic and pterygoid implants market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porters five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, market opportunity analysis for product for global as well as Asia Pacific has also been provided. The report also comprises snapshot of utilization pattern of zygomatic and pterygoid implants, comparison matrix of zygomatic, pterygoid, and traditional implants, reimbursement scenario, and product offering matrix.

Global Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market: Segmentation

The global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market has been segmented on the basis of length of implant, application, and end user. The length of implants segment is further segmented as, Upto 30 mm, 31-40 mm, 41-50 mm, and above 50 mm. The length of implant 31-40 mm segment accounted major share in 2016 of zygomatic and pterygoid implants market and expected to register high CAGR over forecast period.

By application, the global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market is segmented as, severe atrophy of maxillary bone, maxillary sinuses, and others. The severe atrophy of maxillary bone accounted major share in 2016 of zygomatic and pterygoid implants market. The severe atrophy of maxillary bone segment is fast growing segment by application over the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of edentulism, and increasing geriatric population.

On the basis of end user, the global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market is segmented as multispecialty hospitals, and dental clinics. The dental clinics segment accounted major share in 2016 by end user in global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market and expected to register high CAGR over forecast period. High number of patients prefer dental clinics owing to advanced technology used to treat various dental diseases is expected to boost the growth of segment over the forecast period. Approachability of doctors, primarily specialists, has increased in both developed and developing markets. This is attributed to increasing attractiveness of clinics over hospitals.

The market for these length of implants, application, and end user has been extensively analyzed on the basis of factors such as usage pattern, sales revenue, and geographic presence of major market players and their product developments. The market size and forecast in terms of revenue (US$ million), for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2015 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment for the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

Geographically, the zygomatic and pterygoid implants market has been classified into five segments namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market size forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2015 to 2025, in terms of length of implant application, and end user, along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

Global Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the heat map analysis of leading players in the global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market, in terms of product offering in 2016 has been provided. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market such as Straumann Holding AG, Danaher Corporation, Noris Medical, Silimed, S.I.N. Implant System, Southern Implants, Implance, and Titaniumfix among others. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.

