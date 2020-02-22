“Hand-held Veterinary Refractometers Market Scope Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2025” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

A refractometer is a laboratory device used to measure the refractometry i.e. index of refraction of liquid samples and to measure the concentration of the liquid such as sugar content, protein content, and salinity. Refractometers also used to calculate serum water concentration. Refractometers are especially used to determine urine specific gravity of veterinary samples as they require relatively small sample volumes. Veterinary refractometers are majorly used for the testing of colostrum, blood and urine samples taken from the animals. Veterinary hand-held refractometer offers advantages such as determination of solute concentrations over biuret method. The hand held veterinary refractometer is water resistant, shock resistant and dust proof which helps to provide accurate readings. The hand-held veterinary refractometers are specifically designed based on the scale used for the testing of different animals such as cats, dogs, and large animals.

Hand-held veterinary refractometers are available in different variety, sizes and gaining popularity due to their rapidity of analysis, ease of use, and relatively low cost, which has become the growth opportunity for the market over a long run.

The global hand-held veterinary refractometers market is segmented on the basis of product types, animal type and end user.

On the basis of product types, the global hand-held veterinary refractometers market is segmented into:

Optical

Digital

On the basis of animal type, the global hand-held veterinary refractometers market is segmented into:

Companion Animals

Food Producing Animals

On the basis of end user, the global hand-held veterinary refractometers market is segmented into:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Others

The global hand-held veterinary refractometers market is expected to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The livestock production and pet ownership are rapidly increasing across the world. The livestock provides the meat, dairy, and eggs as well as wool and leather meanwhile pet ownership provides the pet companionship to the human resulted to the increasing awareness about the animal healthcare, is the major factor anticipated to propel the growth of the global hand-held veterinary refractometer market. The increasing technological advancements also lead towards the shift from manual to automatic and portable devices and expected to boost the growth of the global hand-held veterinary refractometer market. In addition, increasing demand for quality analysis of parameters in veterinary testing such as serum, protein concentration with the help of technologically advanced refractometers also has led towards the development of enhanced refractometers. This is intended to ensure reliable and quick analysis resulting in valuable information about composition in the finished product.

However, the concern regarding calibration of the hand-held veterinary refractometer is a major concern and may hamper the demand for devices and restrain the growth of the global hand-held veterinary refractometer market over the forecast period. The less awareness about the animal healthcare and poorly developed veterinary healthcare facilities in the developing regions may also restrain the growth of the global hand-held veterinary refractometer market.

On the basis of regional presence, the global hand-held veterinary refractometers market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The North America is dominating and contributed the leading shares to the hand-held veterinary refractometers market and anticipated to register a significant growth over a forecast period due to the technological advancement and developed veterinary healthcare infrastructure. The Europe is also expected to contribute the moderate revenue and market share and register a healthy growth rate in the global hand-held veterinary refractometers market followed by North America. The APEJ has become the lucrative market for hand-held veterinary refractometers and anticipated to register significant opportunities over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for a cheap, portable alternative to the conventional technology in the region. The Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage to the global hand-held veterinary refractometers market and expected to show a moderate growth over a forecast period.

Some of the major market players in hand-held veterinary refractometers market globally include MISCO Refractometer, RWC Testing & Lab Supplies, Reichert, Inc., Xylem Inc., A.KRÜSS Optronic GmbH, KERN & SOHN GmbH, Biobase Biodustry (shandong) Co., Ltd., Atago Co. Ltd., Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment Ltd., Woodley Equipment Company Ltd, and Boeckel + Co (GmbH + Co) KG. The hand-held veterinary refractometers market is currently witnessing a number of strategic collaboration and partnership activities by manufacturers and end users.

