Hinge Lid Cartons- Protection during shipping and transportation for your goods

Packaging plays a vital role regarding product differentiation, protection and hygienic control of the product. Among all the packaging types, cartons are one of the most important forms of packaging. Hinge lid cartons have an added advantage over other types of cartons owing to its properties such as elegant carton shape, high load bearing capacity and good appearance. These properties are expected to boost the demand for hinge lid cartons market in the near future.

Hinge lid cartons: Market Dynamics

Hinge lid cartons market is primarily driven on the backdrop of rampant growth of the global retail sector. Moreover, hinge lid cartons are used widely for retail ready packaging to provide protection during shipping and transportation. Furthermore, hinge lid cartons are being extensively preferred for tertiary packaging in case of food products. This is expected to impact positively the sales of hinge lid cartons supported by an increasing demand for ready to eat food globally. The rising need for hinge lid cartons particularly to store and transport medicines and medical devices safely in the healthcare industry is expected to drive the global hinge lid cartons market over the forecast period.

In addition to this, hinge lid cartons also used for packaging consumer and personal care products which can play an important role in enhancing its demand in the next decade. Furthermore, a mounting demand for jewelry packaging is also one important factor which is expected to stimulate the growth of this market. Increasing adoption of hinge lid cartons for tobacco packaging especially for cigarettes is expected to fuel the demand of hinge lid cartons during the forecast period.

Hinge lid cartons Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global hinge lid cartons market has been divided into five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period with rising demand from developing countries such as China, India and Indonesia.

Hinge lid cartons Market: Key players

Some of the key players in the global hinge lid cartons market are Amcor Limited, AR Packaging Group AB, Custom Cartons, ITC Limited, AR Cartoon, Coast Packaging Company, Cedar Packaging, Dart, Inno- Pak LLC etc.