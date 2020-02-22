Hospital Linen Market – Global Industry News with New Opportunities, Forecast 2019-2025
In 2018, the global Hospital Linen market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Hospital Linen status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hospital Linen development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Angelica
Image FIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists
Healthcare Services Group
Crothall Healthcare
Synergy Health
Hospital Central Services Corporation (HCSC)
Elizabethtown Laundry Company
Unitex Textile Rental Services
Medline
Mission Linen Supply
CleanCare
PARIS
Faultless Healthcare Linen
Economy Linen
Linen King
Tokai
Tetsudo Linen Service
Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.
E-town Laundry Company
Celtic Linen
Swisslog Holding AG
AmeriPride Services Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Bed Sheet & Pillow Covers
Blanket
Bed Covers
Bathing & Cleaning Accessories
Patient Repositioner
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Diagnostic Centers
Standalone Clinics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Hospital Linen status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Hospital Linen development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hospital Linen are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
