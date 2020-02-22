Hospital Linen Market – Global Industry News with New Opportunities, Forecast 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Hospital Linen market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Hospital Linen status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hospital Linen development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Angelica

Image FIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists

Healthcare Services Group

Crothall Healthcare

Synergy Health

Hospital Central Services Corporation (HCSC)

Elizabethtown Laundry Company

Unitex Textile Rental Services

Medline

Mission Linen Supply

CleanCare

PARIS

Faultless Healthcare Linen

Economy Linen

Linen King

Tokai

Tetsudo Linen Service

Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

E-town Laundry Company

Celtic Linen

Swisslog Holding AG

AmeriPride Services Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bed Sheet & Pillow Covers

Blanket

Bed Covers

Bathing & Cleaning Accessories

Patient Repositioner

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Diagnostic Centers

Standalone Clinics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Hospital Linen status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Hospital Linen development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hospital Linen are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

