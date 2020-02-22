Hospital Privacy Screens Market 2019 Emerging Trends, Development, Key Players and Forecast of Industry till 2025

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Hospital Privacy Screens Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025” worldwide.

Privacy screens are designed to provide privacy and protection and create more pleasant environment for patients in private clinics, hospitals, nursing homes, and specialty care centers. It is one of the best alternatives to the curtains, which is the source of infection that cannot be cleaned regularly, as its hard surface can be wiped and disinfected regularly, thus eliminating the need to remove, launder, and reinstall new curtains. Hospital privacy screens are widely used to divide open spaces for a large number of practical uses in hospital settings. These screens facilitate patients to quickly adapt to the continuously changing healthcare environment. Thus, hospital privacy screens is one of the leading alternative for patient privacy and optimal hygiene. Therefore, these are available in a wide range of color combinations, heights, lengths, and flexible designs. It is available as portable or fixed that offers ingenious way to manage space within hospital to enable privacy, display images and messages which helps to keep patient engaged in ward activity, thus eliminating non-airborne infections. Hospital privacy screens offers a variety of features and benefits to provide patient privacy and hygienic environment. These includes – infection control, privacy & dignity, easy cleaning, small footprint, retracts for storage, available in a variety of finishes, replaceable inner screens.

Companies continuously strive to improve and develop better solutions for patient privacy and space optimization. Recent advancements include frosted daylight screens for more light and large bed end screens can be added to increase the space around the bed. Additionally, the need to control infection and patient privacy and dignity are set to drive the innovation in the global hospital privacy screens market. Increased patient preference, growing awareness about patient privacy and dignity, and growing shift from curtains to privacy screens are the major trends in the global hospital privacy screens market, which are expected to drive the demand for privacy screens for hospital use. However, limited hospital budgets in developing and under-developed regions will restrain the growth of the hospital privacy screens market.

The global hospital privacy screens market is segmented on basis of product, type, application, and geography:

Segmentation by Product

Fixed Privacy Screens Folding Privacy Screens Unipanel Privacy Screens 2- Panel Privacy Screens 3- Panel Privacy Screens 4- Panel Privacy Screens 5- Panel Privacy Screens



Segmentation by Type

Stationary Privacy Screens Mobile Privacy Screens



Segmentation by Application Areas

Emergency Rooms Intensive Care Units Examination Rooms Wards Other Hospital Uses



Based on product, folding privacy screens segment is expected to lead the global hospital privacy screens market over the forecast period. Based on application, the global hospital privacy screens market has been segmented into emergency rooms, intensive care units, examination rooms, wards, and other hospital areas. Intensive care units segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Globally, the hospital privacy screens market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global hospital privacy screens market due to high adoption of advanced products and developed healthcare infrastructure. The hospital privacy screens market is expected to witness significant growth rate in APAC region over the forecast period owing to incidence of hospital-acquired infection and rising awareness for advanced healthcare services.

Some of the players operating in the global hospital privacy screens market are Silentia AB, Medline Industries, Inc., AliMed, GF Health Products, Inc., Halyard Worldwide, Inc., Omnimed, R&B Wire Products, Inc, Winco Mfg., LLC, Access Health, Ocura Healthcare Furniture, KwickScreen, James Spencer & Co. Ltd., Ocelco, Inc., and Parflex Screen Systems, among others. These players are highly focused on the development of advanced privacy screens to meet patient needs and day-to-day new challenges which in turn will further stimulate the global hospital privacy screens market.

