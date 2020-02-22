Intelligent Electronic Devices Market : Future Opportunities, Market Analysis & Outlook To 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

An Intelligent Electronic Device (IED) is a term used in the electric power industry to describe microprocessor-based controllers of power system equipment, such as circuit breakers, transformers and capacitor banks.

IEDs receive data from sensors and power equipment and can issue control commands, such as tripping circuit breakers if they sense voltage, current, or frequency anomalies, or raise/lower voltage levels in order to maintain the desired level. Common types of IEDs include protective relaying devices, On Load Tap Changercontrollers, circuit breaker controllers, capacitor bank switches, recloser controllers, voltage regulators etc. This is generally controlled by a setting file. The testing of setting files is typically one of the most time consuming roles of a protection tester. Digital protective relays are primarily IEDs, using a microprocessor to perform several protective, control and similar functions. A typical IED can contain around 5-12 protection functions, 5-8 control functions controlling separate devices, an autoreclose function, self monitoring function, communication functions etc. Hence, they are aptly named as Intelligent Electronic Devices.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Amperion

BPL Global

Cisco Systems

EATON

Grid Net

Honeywell

Infrax Systems

Itron

Landis+GYR

NovaTech

Open Systems

Rockwell Automation

S&C Electric

Schweitzer Engg Lab

Sensus

Silver Spring Networks

Subnet Solutions

Trilliant

Intelligent Electronic Devices Breakdown Data by Type

Digital relays

PLC

Load tap controller

Recloser

Smart meter

Others

Intelligent Electronic Devices Breakdown Data by Application

Power Generation

Power Transmission

Building Electricity Management

Factory Electricity Management

Intelligent Electronic Devices Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Intelligent Electronic Devices status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Intelligent Electronic Devices manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

