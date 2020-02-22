Ion Exchange Resins Market 2019-2025 Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Ion Exchange Resins Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025 ” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Ion Exchange Resins: Overview

Ion exchange resin is primarily used in water and waste water treatment. North America accounted for the major share of the global ion exchange resins market in 2016. Ion exchange resins such as strong acid cation exchange resins, weak acid cation exchange resins, strong base anion exchange resins, weak base anion exchange resins, mixed bed resins are used in numerous end-use industries such as chemical, pharmaceutical, nuclear, F & B, power generation, etc. Prices of ion exchange resins such as adsorbent resins are comparatively very high. The global ion exchange resins market is consolidated with top 4 manufacturers accounting for nearly 25% of the total market share in 2016.

This study analyzes, estimates, and forecasts the global ion exchange resins market in terms of volume (m3) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2025. The report also analyzes several driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market during the forecast period.

Global Ion Exchange Resins: Segmentation

The report provides a detailed view of the ion exchange resins market based on products, applications and end-use industries. Key products included in the report are adsorbent resins, chelating resins, strong acid cation resins, weak acid cation resins, strong base anion resins, weak base anion resins and mixed bed resins.

Key applications included in the report are sugar refining, liquid glucose, uranium mining, gold mining, MTBE catalysis, TAME, bisphenol A, industrial water treatment, F&B, ultrapure water, pharmaceuticals, municipal water treatment, water Softening, and others (perfumes, R&D, etc.).

Furthermore, the report segments the market based on key geographies such as North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa). The ion exchange resins market is further analyzed into major countries of each region. It also provides market volume and revenue for each product, application and end-use industry at country level.

Based on products, applications, end-use industries and countries, the report analyzes the attractiveness of each segment with the help of an attractiveness tool. The study includes value chain analysis, which provides a better understanding of key players in the supply chain (from raw material manufacturers to end-users). Additionally, the study analyzes market competition and industry players using Porter’s five forces analysis.

Global Ion Exchange Resins: Competitive Analysis

The report includes an overview of the market share of key companies in the global ion exchange resins market. Some of the key players in the ion exchange resins market include The Dow Chemical Company, Ionic Systems Ltd, Purolite, ResinTech Inc., Lanxess AG, Thermax Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Ion Exchange (India) Limited, Novasep, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Finex Oy, and Eichrom Technologies, LLC.

Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases. Other sources include national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, and press releases and webcasts specific to the companies operating in the market. Secondary sources referred for the study of the ion exchange resins market include Global journal of Pharmacy & pharmaceutical Science, World Energy Council, company presentations, etc.

