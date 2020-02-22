IP Routing and Optimization Solutions Market Drivers, Restraint & Future Growth by 2027

IP routing solutions refer to devices and protocols that determine the path that must be followed by data across multiple networks in order to communicate between its source and destination. IP routing solutions facilitate such communication between two separate networks by building a routing table, which enables them to forward data packets across the appropriate ports to reach their destination. IP routing optimization solutions maintain a high degree of transmission quality across the network. Network resources are managed to guarantee latency sensitive services, such as real-time voice, high-quality video, and delay-sensitive data. This is done through managing bandwidth, jitter, and loss parameters on a network. Furthermore, network optimization is utilized by network infrastructure service providers as well as web service providers in order to provide consistent data transmission to their customers. Optimization of large volumes of data to a particular web server is utilized to filter legitimate users of a web service from unnecessary or malicious traffic such as traffic from exploited internet enabled devices (IoT, servers and computers). IP optimization solutions enable real-time optimization of network services and minimization of the impact of security threats from malicious traffic such as from Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks.

Advancements in cloud computing services, higher degree of smartphone penetration, and increasing development of datacenters are key factors driving the IP routing and optimization solutions market. Advancements in cloud computing services and the consequent development of data center infrastructure to handle such services has led to a rise in the adoption of IP routing and optimization solutions. Increasing bandwidth requirements of end-users who consume data from the Internet has prompted service providers to invest further in high capacity routing and optimization infrastructure in order to ensure service availability to their users. Expansion of the Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming services market has further fuelled the demand for routing solutions that provide consumers with the closest geographically located servers.

The IP routing and optimization solutions market can be segmented based on component, industry, enterprise size, application, and region. Based on component, the IP routing and optimization solutions market can be classified into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment can be further sub-segmented into IP core routers, IP edge routers, aggregation & interconnect routers, and L3 switches. The software segment can be further bifurcated into virtualized service routers, software defined networking solutions (SDN), and quality of service (QoS) solutions. In terms of application, the market can be segregated into route optimization and assurance, deep packet inspection (DPI), application performance monitoring (APM), carrier ethernet aggregation, mobile transport (backhaul and fronthaul), legacy-to-packet transformation, internet backbone routing, metro core, data center interconnect, network gateway, advanced gateway functions (CGNAT, SecGW, WLANGW), and internet peering. Based on enterprise size, the market can be bifurcated into small enterprise, medium enterprise, and large enterprises. Based on industry, the market can be divided into manufacturing, BFSI, public sector, telecommunications, retail & wholesale, and transport.

In terms of region, the global market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Furthermore, the market in North America is expected to expand during the forecast period due to rapid development of data centers and telecommunications infrastructure upgrades in order to handle increasing bandwidth demands of 4G and soon 5G.technologies. Moreover, the IP routing and optimization solutions market in countries such as China and India are expected to expand at a significant pace in the near future due to increasing internet penetration.

Major players operating in the global IP routing and optimization solutions market include Cisco Systems, Siemens AG, Telco Systems, ZTE Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., RAD Data Communications Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Avaya Inc., Phoenix Contact., ADTRAN Inc., ECI Telecom Ltd., Extreme Networks, Inc., Dell, Inc., Nokia Corporation, and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise International.

The regional analysis covers: