It’s Time For New Vision- Detox Products Industry On The Move

The report covers the analysis and forecasts the Detox Products market on a global, regional, and country level.

Detoxification is a process of removing unwanted materials or toxins from the body, this is generally what the body does naturally. Detox helps in improving body functions, this is done by decreasing the amount of toxins in the body at the same time using certain detox products to support the detoxification process. Thus detox products are those which aid the detoxification process.

People going through withdrawal of certain drug habits also use detox, these are products which are given under medical observation and rehabilitation centers. With most of the pharmaceuticals used in the detox treatment are strictly prescribed by physician only, the herbal detoxification is readily available as over the counter products. The wave of consciousness among consumers for living a healthy lifestyle in most of the developing countries is expected to drive the growth of detox products, with herbal detox products being the center for attraction.

Detox Products Market Segmentation:

Detox products for detoxification is broadly segmented by product type as pharmaceutical product and herbal detox products, the herbal detox products are further sub-segmented into cosmetic and food supplements. The pharmaceuticals products such as methadone for opioid detoxification, remains a prescription product and can only be used under the guidance of a registered medical professional.

The application of detox products in cosmetics is in the form of cleansers and skin purification, this is done by use of herbal antioxidants and other extracts. The internal detoxification using detox products to clean organs including colon, liver, gallbladder, kidneys, lungs, blood, skin and lymphatic system includes herbal extracts in forms of tablets, capsules, syrups and others. These products can be purchased for specific organs like colon cleansers, liver cleansers or as a combined internal detox products which work to benefit the entire body.

Detox Products Market Regional Outlook:

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) estimates a global 3.4% to 7.0% prevalence of drug use. In Western and Central Europe overall treatment demand remains high, which are reflecting a majority of opioid users in treatment. Out of almost 1.5 million opioid users in Europe, 700,000 received opioid substitution therapy in 2012 (UNODC). In Asia, the number of people accessing treatment for cannabis-use disorders is small but the overall drug use remains very high. The treatment encompasses removal of toxins from body using detoxification and with a large amount of people opting for the treatment in major developing countries is growing yearly, the detox products are estimated to be in a significantly high demand. Comparatively the herbal detox products are gaining traction among health conscious consumers as well as people with history of drug use willing to start a detoxification regime in countries such as Germany, Italy, and U.S.

Detox Products Market Drivers and Trends

Establishment of drug rehabilitation centers backed up by global initiative by W.H.O. to reduce the burden of disease due to dugs addiction, including funding for prevention and treatment of disorders due to substance use and addictive behaviors; The Philippines Department of Health with its efforts to fights drug problems in the country is looking for establishment of rehabilitation centers across the country. These processes of establishment is creating a subsequent demand in detox products and governments efforts in eliminating drug abuse is creating opportunities for detox products.

Religious institutions aiding in support for eliminating drug use, pro rehabilitation centers approach and a large influence of religion on people is further supplementing the growth of detox products; with the aim to create rehabilitation centers in about 20 parishes around metro Manila the catholic churches are helping the government to reach out to people.

Detox Products Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the detox products market for pharmaceutical detox products include; Mylan N.V., Mallinckrodt PLC., Novartis AG., West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corp., Biodelivery Sciences International Inc., Pfizer Inc., Daiichi Pharmaceutical Co., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. Some of the key players in the detox products market for herbal detox products include; Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Detoxify LLC., Body Ecology, Inc., The Bioforce Group.

