Marine Winches Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application and Forecast

Marine Winches Market: Overview

Marine winches are mechanical devices with wire rope/chain for lifting or pulling operations. They are widely utilized in lifting and pulling equipment that are used on boats/ships, docks/shores, ports, offshore platforms, etc. for anchoring, mooring, towing, and weightlifting operations. Majority of marine fleet is equipped with marine winches. The number of marine winches utilized in a vessel is mainly dependent on the type of operation and requirement. Marine winches primarily comprises power system, drum, chain, cable, manual band brake, manual clutch, control system, and gypsy wheel. In addition to drum, many winches have one or two small warping heads. Marine drum winch has one or two drums with or without warping head. Marine winches and equipment are built tough and designed to perform and excel in the harshest of marine conditions. Compared with construction winch, marine winch is coated to make it waterproof and rustproof. High-quality welding material is used in marine winches for safety purposes and to make it last for long duration. This materials makes marine wenches smooth and reliable during day-to-day operations.

Marine Winches Market: Trends & demands

Year-on-year increase in demand for marine fleet in inland and coastal waterways is expected to boost the demand for marine winches in the near future. Growth in deployment of marine winches is highly dependent on requirement of marine winches in existing as well as retrofits vessels such as ships, fishing vessels, and cargo ships. Increase in exploration of deep and ultra-deep offshore oil & gas reserves coupled with new planned projects of FPSO and FSRU is anticipated to benefit the global suppliers and manufacturers of marine winches. Owners of water sports and leisure intended vessels operating in inland waterways; have been utilizing marine winches for safety measures.

Marine Winches Market: Key Segments

The marine winches market can be segmented based on type, application, vessel type, and region. In terms of type, the marine winches market can be divided into marine electric winches, marine hydraulic winches, and hand winch. Electric winches are relatively convenient and cheap compared to the hydraulic ones. Hydraulic winches prove more powerful and efficient especially on heavy-duty boats. The hand winch is easier to carry and is usually applied in lightweight operations. Based on application, the marine winches market can be divided into anchor winch, mooring winch, towing/tugger winch, and others. In terms of vessel type, the marine winches market can be segregated into fishing vessels, leisure & recreational vessels, cargo ships, ferries, tugboats, offshore support vessels (OSVs), passenger ships, and others.

Marine Winches Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific holds more than 50% share of the global marine winches market. In Asia Pacific, countries located near shores such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore are dominant users of marine winches. These winches are deployed in marine vessels. There are more than 105,000 registered marine fleets in coastal and inland waterways. Majority of these vessels are equipped with marine winches that serve the basic need of lifting or pulling cargo, emergency towing vessels (ETV), launching safety boats in case of emergency, or anchoring these vessels. Investment influx in the development of existing shipping facilities across the world is driving the market for marine winches. Europe follows Asia Pacific in terms of deployment of marine winches in their existing marine fleet.

Marine Winches Market: Key Players

Key manufacturers and suppliers operating in the global marine winches market include DMT MARINE EQUIPMENT, Appleton Marine, Inc., China Deyuan Marine Fitting Co., ltd., Maxwell Marine International Limited, and Fremantle Hydraulics.