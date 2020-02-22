Market Overview Of OLED Market In Global Industry 2019-2025
An organic light-emitting diode (OLED) is a light-emitting diode (LED) in which the emissive electroluminescent layer is a film of organic compound that emits light in response to an electric current.
OLED technology is used in commercial applications such as displays for mobile phones and portable digital media players, car radios and digital cameras among others, as well as lighting.
The OLED market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for OLED.
This report presents the worldwide OLED market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Samsung Electronics
LG Display
Universal Display Corporation
AU Optronics
BOE Technology
Tianma Microelectronics
Osram
Acuity Brands
Konica Minolta
OLEDworks
Lumiotec
Royole Corporation
Kopin Corporation
Pixelligent Technologies
Luminescience Technology (Lumtec)
OLED Breakdown Data by Type
by Panel Type
Rigid
Flexible
Others
by Material
FMM
RGB
WOLED
OLED Breakdown Data by Application
Smartphone
TV
Automotive
NTE
OLED Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global OLED status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key OLED manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Pcs). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of OLED market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
