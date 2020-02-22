Mexico Digital Textile Printing Inks Market Thriving Growth with CAGR of 18.1% by – 2023

The Mexico digital textile printing inks market was valued at $16 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $51 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2017 to 2023. Digital textile printing inks are tailored for clothing, garment, textile, household, and display applications for jetting reliability, durability, high color, and excellent image quality. The growth in digital textile printing owing to on demand printing, short turnaround time, and ease of image modification fuel the digital textile printing inks market, which is expected to witness traction in the coming years.

The rise in urbanization coupled with increase in demand for advertisements and corporate branding such as flags, retail graphics, banners, and others are projected to generate lucrative growth opportunities for Mexico digital textile printing inks.

The sublimation ink segment has witnessed major demand owing to increase in demand for dye-sublimation printer in computer printing applications. Furthermore, the demand for pigment-based inks is projected to witness growth owing to its excellent archival print life coupled with color stability. Based on application, the display segment witnessed major growth in 2016 owing to increase in demand for touch panels and special effects applications. However, clothing and household segments are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the digital printing inks market owing to increase in textile and household decorative applications.

The report on Mexico digital textile printing inks is segmented based on ink types, application, and region. Based on ink type, the report includes reactive, acid, direct disperse, sublimation, pigments, and others. Based on application, the market is classified into clothing/garment, household, technical textile, display, and others.

Top market players in the global digital textile printing inks market include

AnaJet

BASF SE

DuPont

Huntsman Corporation

KIIAN Group

Hongsam

SPG Prints

LANYU Digital

Sawgrass

Kornit Digital

KEY MARKET SEGMENT:

By Type

Reactive

Acid

Direct Disperse

Sublimation

Pigment

Others

By Application

Clothing/Garment

Household

Technical Textile

Display

Others

Other prominent market players are

Marabu

Jay Chemicals

Dystar

Sensient Colors UK Ltd

JCD Digital Inkjet Technologies

Trendvision Technology

Magellan Corporation

Print right Holdings.

