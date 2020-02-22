Microsoft Office 365 Integration Services Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2026

Microsoft Office 365 is a subscription service offered by Microsoft, which is usually sold by a third party to customers. Microsoft Office 365 is intended to provide the best productivity experience and help customers work together in an efficient and managed way. Microsoft Office 365 provides a secure and location independent access to shared calendars, professional email, instant messaging, document collaboration, and video conferencing. Microsoft Office 365 offers software collection over the span of the subscription; also cloud-based software are provided as a service for business environments, such as Skype for business server, and SharePoint, apart from hosted exchange server. Online cloud services are provided by Microsoft Office 365 that enables collaboration, mobility, intelligence & analytics, and security & compliance.

Read Report Overview –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/microsoft-office-365-integration-services-market.html

Microsoft 365 is an amalgamation of Windows 10, Enterprise Management + Security (EMS), and Office 365. Microsoft 365 combines multiple SaaS and Azure services to implement an entire intelligent solution that provides facility of working together securely. Performance tuning and network planning for Office 365 is needed prior to integration of an on-premises environment and Office 365.

Affordable pricing is an advantage of Microsoft Office 365, as it allows customers to utilize the suite according to their spending plans and specific needs. Moreover, integration services of Microsoft Office 365 are easy to administer and simple to use. These solutions develop productivity and improve marketing effectiveness for businesses. All these benefits provided by Microsoft Office 365 escalates it growth. Location independency provided allows the staff to work at anytime and from anywhere, with the access to information available regardless of being at home, at the office, or on the move, making work simple and flexible. Thus, location independency tends to drive enhanced use of Microsoft Office 365 services and hence the market. Flexible working hours, improved employee satisfaction, communication, and productivity by conducting online meetings with associates, clients, and partners to reduce the time and travel costs also fuels the market growth.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=58086

Use of Microsoft Office 365 increases cooperation for sharing and management of important documents with associates. Increased sales are possible due to centralization of customer information which manages deals in the cloud without travelling. Moreover, Microsoft Office 365 ensures that the appropriate level of technology is available for customers, so as to meet the cyclical or seasonal requirements and demands. All these factors lead to higher adoption of these integration services, thus developing the market growth.

Issues such as compatibility, unavailability of internet everywhere to access information on cloud or servers, and data security are the major concerns that are likely to restrict the market growth in the coming years.

The Microsoft Office 365 integration services market can be segmented based on application, membership, service, enterprise size, and region. In terms of application, the Microsoft Office 365 integration services market can be bifurcated into business, corporate, education, and managed desktops. Based on membership, the Microsoft Office 365 integration services market is divided into gold members and silver members. Service type segment is segregated into consulting, integration, application management services, and migration and upgrade services. Based on enterprise size, the Microsoft Office 365 integration services market is categorized into Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s) and large enterprises.

In terms of region, the global Microsoft Office 365 integration services market can be segregated into North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe, and South America (SA). During the forecast period, the Microsoft Office 365 integration services market in the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest rate due to rise in technological advancements and increasing investments for digital revolution in the region. Untapped potential markets in various verticals are expected to drive the APAC and MEA Microsoft Office 365 integration services market during the forecast period. Microsoft Office 365 has greater penetration in the North American market due to greater IT spending.

Prominent players in the Microsoft Office 365 integration services market are Telexperts, Softweb Solutions Inc. (an Avnet Company), cloudIT, CloudHPT, Axtrion, Ray Business Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Yash Technologies, Ring Central Inc., Jamcracker, Inc., Team Venti, MessageOps.com, ZAG Technical Services, Shivami Cloud Services Pvt. Ltd., Avanade Inc, and Insight.

Request to View ToC of the report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=58086