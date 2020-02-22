Mushroom Packaging Market – The Definitive Guide to Competitor Strategies

Global Mushroom Packaging Market: An Overview

The global mushroom packaging market was born out innovation from an innovative company named ‘Ecovative Design’. Today, mushroom materials are widely gaining increased attention due to their biodegradable and renewable nature. The mushroom materials are usually growth from fungal mycelium. Additionally, due to their status as low-value non-food agricultural materials, the costs of these materials remains extremely low. This has made way for widespread industrial commercialization. Moreover, mushroom materials are not just running away with packaging products but are used in various applications such as thermal insulation, building materials, protective packaging, and panels.

Manufacturing products in the mushroom packaging market involves using agricultural waste such as cotton hulls, heating and cleaning the materials, and ultimately, inoculating the material to grow fungal mycelium. The considerable long duration of growth for mushroom packaging products is a concern for players in the mushroom packaging market. Currently, the product material takes about five days to grow. However, the growing regulations regarding plastics and ban on single-use plastics in major regions such as Europe are expected to be a boon for the mushroom packaging market.

Mushroom packaging products were developed with an intent to replace plastic packaging options such as polystyrene. These petroleum-based products are increasingly facing scrutiny as petroleum prices come from conflict-ridden and unstable regions, creating uncertainties in the supply chain. Furthermore, plastic products take several years to decompose and some never do so. Hence, cost-efficiency and growing consumer response can drive the mushroom packaging market in the near future.

Global Mushroom Packaging Market: Notable Developments

IKEA, a major furniture multinational chain has announced the induction of mushroom packaging products to replace its current line of Styrofoam packaging recently. The firm will now use EcoCradle, a biodegradable material for its packaging needs. In its press release, IKEA spokesperson confirmed the cost-efficiency and effectiveness of mushroom packaging. According to news reports, EcoCradle packaging is as durable as plastic. Additionally, it also provides insulation and flame resistance similar to polystyrene. On the other hand, Styrofoam packaging can take centuries to decompose, making it a liability from an environmental related legal perspective.

Maine state government has banned polystyrene food containers. The legislation is expected to result in similar demands in Colorado, Vermont, New Jersey, and Oregon. The action may also make way for a nationwide campaign against Styrofoam, a substance practically impossible to recycle. The ban is expected to force restaurants and grocery stores to search for new options, making way for growth for the mushroom packaging market. According to news reports, restaurants and grocery store owners are still wary of mushroom packaging due to relatively higher costs. However, economies of scale and subsidies from the government could result in more opportunities for players in the mushroom packaging market.

Global Mushroom Packaging Market: Key Trends

The electronics industry is witnessing a tremendous growth, thanks to rising demand for hand-held devices and newly invented wearable gadgets. Moreover, due to the advent of e-commerce, the industry requires innovative packaging solutions. These solutions must embed high fire resistance and insulation properties, something mushroom packaging provide for very well. Moreover, the industry uses high levels of Styrofoam packaging to cushion delicate electronics items and ship them in different regions. Additionally, high margins in electronics can also allow companies to switch to relatively high-priced mushroom packaging products in the near future. Hence, growing scrutiny regarding plastics and growing demand for biodegradable packaging method are expected to result in significant growth for the mushroom packaging products in the near future.

