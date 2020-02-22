OLED Lighting Substrate Industry Is Set to Boom in 2019 And Coming Years

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global OLED Lighting Substrate Market Research Report 2019” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

An OLED lighting panel starts with a transparent substrate that provides mechanical structure as well as desired optical properties. The substrate includes a patterned transparent conductor layer, usually Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) which serves as the bottom electrode, or anode. Very thin layers of organic materials are deposited onto the anode surface followed by a metallic cathode, or second electrode. These layers are very thin and each layer may contain several materials.

OLED displays can be fabricated on flexible plastic substrates, leading to the possible fabrication of flexible organic light-emitting diodes for other new applications, such as roll-up displays embedded in fabrics or clothing. If a substrate like polyethylene terephthalate (PET)(70) can be used, the displays may be produced inexpensively. Furthermore, plastic substrates are shatter-resistant, unlike the glass displays used in LCD devices.

This report focuses on OLED Lighting Substrate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall OLED Lighting Substrate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Philips Lighting

Konica Minolta

LG

OSRAM Light

Toshiba

GE

Universal Display

Ason Technology

First-O-Lite

Lumiotec

NEC Lighting

Panasonic

Samsung

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plastic

Metal

Fabric

Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

