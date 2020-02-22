Overview of High Barrier Packaging Film Sales Industry : Share, Trends, Insight and Application To 2025

This report studies the global High Barrier Packaging Film market status and forecast, categorizes the global High Barrier Packaging Film market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

High-barrier packaging film is the premium choice packaging material for preserving product quality and freshness. At Eagle, we utilize high-barrier packaging to keep moisture, air and other elements sealed off from the contents inside your flexible pouch or bag.

The rising demand for convenience and packaged foods, especially in developing countries, is one of the primary factors driving the growth of this market globally. The high barrier packaging films are extensively used for packaging fresh meat, processed meat, bakery products, and ready-to-eat meals. As the majority of these products can be simply heated and consumed, the primary consumers of these packaged products are working professionals, dual-earning families, and students. Therefore, the growing demand for convenient, ready-to-eat food will translate into the increasing demand for ready meals packaging material, such as high barrier packaging films, over the next four years.

APAC led the global high barrier packaging films market and will reach more than USD 8 billion by 2023. The growth of this market in APAC is attributed to the increasing demand for consumer goods and packaged food from countries such as China, India, and Japan. Moreover, the growing e-commerce industry is also expected to contribute to this markets growth in the APAC region.

The global High Barrier Packaging Film market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Amcor

Bemis

Berry Plastics

DuPont

Sealed Air

Sigma Plastics

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Metallized Films

Clear Films

Organic Coating Films

Inorganic Oxide Coating Films

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global High Barrier Packaging Film sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key High Barrier Packaging Film players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

High Barrier Packaging Film Manufacturers

High Barrier Packaging Film Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

High Barrier Packaging Film Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

