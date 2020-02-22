Oxygenated Solvents- Global Market Statistics, Study and forecasts to 2025
ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Oxygenated Solvents Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.
Oxygenated Solvent is defined as an organic solvent containing oxygen as part of the molecular structure. Alcohols and ketones are oxygenated compounds often used as paint solvents.
It is extensively used in paints, pharmaceuticals, inks, fragrances, adhesives, cosmetics, detergents, food, agrochemicals, and cleaning products. Oxygenated solvents include alcohols, glycol ethers, methyl acetate, ethyl acetate, ketones, esters, and glycol ether/esters. They can also be used for chemical synthesis. Furthermore, they can be employed as diluents, coupling agents, or other functional additives in various types of formulations.
This report researches the worldwide Oxygenated Solvents market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Oxygenated Solvents breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Oxygenated Solvents capacity, production, value, price and market share of Oxygenated Solvents in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF
DowDupont
Oxea
Eastman Chemical
Lyondellbasell
Royal Dutch Shell
Exxonmobil
Ineos
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)
Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)
Oxygenated Solvents Breakdown Data by Type
by Source
Conventional solvent
Bio & Green solvent
by Type
Alcohols
Esters
Glycols
Glycol Ethers
Ketones
Bio & Green Solvents
Oxygenated Solvents Breakdown Data by Application
Paints & Coatings
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Crop Protection
Lubricants
Oxygenated Solvents Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
