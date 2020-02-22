Oxygenated Solvents- Global Market Statistics, Study and forecasts to 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Oxygenated Solvents Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Oxygenated Solvent is defined as an organic solvent containing oxygen as part of the molecular structure. Alcohols and ketones are oxygenated compounds often used as paint solvents.

It is extensively used in paints, pharmaceuticals, inks, fragrances, adhesives, cosmetics, detergents, food, agrochemicals, and cleaning products. Oxygenated solvents include alcohols, glycol ethers, methyl acetate, ethyl acetate, ketones, esters, and glycol ether/esters. They can also be used for chemical synthesis. Furthermore, they can be employed as diluents, coupling agents, or other functional additives in various types of formulations.

This report researches the worldwide Oxygenated Solvents market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Oxygenated Solvents breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Oxygenated Solvents capacity, production, value, price and market share of Oxygenated Solvents in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

DowDupont

Oxea

Eastman Chemical

Lyondellbasell

Royal Dutch Shell

Exxonmobil

Ineos

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

Oxygenated Solvents Breakdown Data by Type

by Source

Conventional solvent

Bio & Green solvent

by Type

Alcohols

Esters

Glycols

Glycol Ethers

Ketones

Bio & Green Solvents

Oxygenated Solvents Breakdown Data by Application

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Crop Protection

Lubricants

Oxygenated Solvents Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

