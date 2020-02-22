Packaging Resins: Global Market Research and Development Process 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Packaging Resins Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

In polymer chemistry and materials science, resin is a solid or highly viscous substance of plant or synthetic origin that is typically convertible into polymers. Resins are usually mixtures of organic compounds.

The applications of packaging resins include Food & Beverage, Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Industrial sector. Among those, Food and Beverage sector is expected to be the largest segment.

Sinopec Corporation

Exxonmobil Chemical

Lyondellbasell Industries

SABIC

PetroChina

Borealis

Braskem

DowDupont

Indorama Ventures

M&G Chemicals

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Food & Beverage

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrial

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

