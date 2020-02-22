Photorejuvenation Equipment Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis 2016 – 2023

The global photorejuvenation equipment market is driven by the high popularity of these equipment for the treatment of skin disorders. This method has become increasingly popular among people as it is far cheaper than plastic surgeries. Photorejuvenation based skin treatments help with conditions such as acne, rosacea, acne scars, angioma, matted telangiectasia, red or blue facial, lentigines cherry, spider angioma, angioma, and leg veins. Thus, the global demand for photorejuvenation equipment is increasing. The growing desire to have a flawless skin is one of the key factors that has been driving the growth of this market. Skin issues such as acne and scars can rip a person of their self confidence and thus, an increasing number of people are undertaking photorejuvenation based treatments.

The increasing disposable income of people and growing importance of aesthetics and beauty have propelled the growth of the global photorejuvenation equipment market. photorejuvenation based treatment also help in removing tattoos and birthmarks, thus fueling the demand for these equipment. photorejuvenation equipment are used for hair removal too, which has become a necessity today for most women. The growing desire to stay and look young among the aging population and the increasing geriatric population are some of the other factors boosting the growth of this market. On the other hand, the growing fear of getting skin cancer in the area that has been treated is hampering the growth of this market. Hypersensitivity to light is also another factors dissuading patients from trying this method of treatment.

Photorejuvenation, one of the forms of facial rejuvenation, employs intense broad wavelength light which is absorbed by brown and red pigment beneath the skin. This process distributes energy to both epidermis and deep layers of the skin but results in some damage to the epidermis and this is minimized by applying chilled crystals. Reduction of appearance of brown spots, redness and excess blood vessels (sun damage) constitutes the primary function of Photorejuvenation treatments. In addition, it may provide a smooth and soft texture to the skin and may reduce the fine lines or wrinkles on the face. These treatments are performed on chest, neck, face, shoulders and hands. In general these treatments are performed on the areas that exhibit the signs of photo-aging.

Furthermore, Photorejuvenation therapy improves the symptoms of Rosacea and can have significant impact on the quality of life of the patients. Other treatment areas include angioma, red or blue leg veins, cherry, lentigines and matted telangiectasia, tattoo removal and birthmark removal. Various light emitting diodes (LEDs), intense pulsed light and lasers constitute photorejuvenation equipment. Photorejuvenation is performed for somewhere around 15 minutes to 45 minutes and during this process intense pulsed light is delivered to the skin through explicit filters and is passed in several settings (series of six treatments every three to four weeks) to ensure optimum results.

The absorption of light energy stimulates the production of collagen and this inturn softens the skin thereby resulting in reduction of fine lines and wrinkles. This process has been considered safe worldwide as it affects only the targeted tissues and retains the intactness of the surrounding tissues. The limitations of this process include the appearance of short term redness, darkening of age spots and bruising. Sometimes this process can be combined with facelift to render complete facial makeover.

The photorejuvenation equipment market can be segmented by technology, application and geography. Based on technology these equipment can be further sub-segmented into three broad categories namely mechanical (LED and laser), chemical (chemical peels) and thermal. Based on the application this therapy is used in treatment of acne, Rosacea, freckles and others. Geographically, North America and Europe regions exhibit large consumption of these services owing to continuously increasing population of working women and increasing preference for these treatments among elderly woman population. Safety concerns and technology skills govern the market growth.

Photorejuvenation equipment market is still in the nascent stages in Asia Pacific and Rest of the World regions, but these exhibit lucrative growth opportunities due to increasing demand for these therapies over expensive cosmetic surgeries and increasing awareness along with high disposable incomes.

Some of the major factors driving the market growth include minimally invasive nature of these procedures followed by low cost of the procedures in comparison with other surgeries. In addition, low turnaround time coupled with few side effects will further fuel the market growth. On the other hand factors such as increased risk of developing skin cancer, and adverse hypersensitivity reactions might limit the acceptance and growth of photorejuvenation equipment. Abbott Medical Optics, Biolitec AG, Lumenis Ltd., Candela Corporation, Erchonia Medical, LISA Laser Products, Alcon, Inc., Dornier Medtech GmbH, AESCULIGHT LLC, Deka Laser, Nidek Company Ltd., and Vascular Soultion, Inc. are some of the companies engaged in developing photorejuvenation equipment.

