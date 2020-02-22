Potting System for Solar Charge Controller Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025

In the electrical & electronics industry, the potting system refers to the process where the complete electrical assembly is filled with a gelatinous or solid compound in order to offer resistance to shock and vibration. It also performs the function of excluding corrosive agents and moisture. In other words, the potting system offers protection to the electrical assembly from environmental exposure. In a majority of cases, the electrical assembly is placed in a shell or a case, and the compound is poured over this assembly. A charge controller is basically a device that is utilized to regulate the electric current, which is drawn-from or added-to electric batteries. It prevents overcharging and over-discharging of devices and thereby, extends the life of these devices. More particularly, a solar charge controller is simply a charge controller that is employed in solar applications. It is also called a solar battery charger and its function is to regulate the flow of current and voltage from the solar arrays to the battery. Hence, the potting system for solar charge controller market is primarily concentrated in the solar energy industry.

The solar energy market is part of the larger renewable energy market, which has expanded rapidly in recent years. Along with the increase in the number of renewable energy plants, the share of solar energy plants is also increasing substantially. This has been further promoted by the various clean energy initiatives adopted by countries around the world. Such initiatives and pacts include the Africa Renewable Energy Initiative (AREI), Europe’s Sustainable Energy Initiative (SEI), and the Paris Agreement regarding the Global Climate Change Pact. Such climate change pacts and green energy initiatives are the primary drivers for the expansion of solar energy plants, and hence, in turn, for the expansion of the potting system market for solar charge controllers.

The global potting system for solar charge controller market can be segmented based on type of material used, type of method, application, and region.

Based on type of material used, the global potting system for solar charge controller market can be segregated into polyurethane, epoxy, silicone, and UV curing materials. The type of material utilized depends upon the environmental surrounding where the potting system is likely to be required. The different materials have different strengths. For example, the moisture sensitivity of polyurethane is high, while that of silicone is low. On the other hand, the adhesion properties of epoxy are excellent, that of polyurethane are very good, while they are comparatively lower in case of silicone.

Based on type of method, the global potting system for solar charge controller market can be segregated into manual potting and automated potting. The method utilized partly depends upon the number of cases or assemblies to be filled. It also partly depends upon the region where the potting system is assembled.

In terms of application, the global potting system for solar charge controller market can be classified into solar street lighting system, solar home system, hybrid system, and solar water pump system.

Based on region, the global potting system for solar charge controller market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Major companies operating in the global potting system for solar charge controller market include Master Bond, HK Wentworth India Pvt Ltd, Epic Resins, Nordson Corporation, Demak Group, Elantas PDG Inc., Elchem Silicones, Alchemie Limited, and Hexion.