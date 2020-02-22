Power-Semiconductor Devices Market Application With Growth and Business Strategies Forecast to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Power-Semiconductor Devices Market Set for Rapid Growth and Demand By 2025 | Industry Analysis” to its huge collection of research reports.



Abstract of Power-Semiconductor Devices Market:

A power semiconductor device is a semiconductor device used as a switch or rectifier in power electronics.

Power semiconductors are found in systems delivering as little as a few tens of milliwatts for a headphone amplifier, up to around a gigawatt in a high voltage direct current transmission line.

By Components

Power Integrated Circuits

Thyristors

Switching Devices

Power Mosfets

Diodes

By Materials

Gallium Nitride

Gallium Arsenide

Silicon Germanium

Silicon

Silicon Carbide

Consumer Electronics

Information and Communication Technology

Industrial (Inverters, Wind/Solar Power Generation)

Military, Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Medical

