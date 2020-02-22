Pressure-Monitoring Kits Market Is Expected To Drive By Enhanced Monitoring Of Vital Signs At Outpatient Settings

Measurement of vital signs is the crucial first line of treatment of any disease. Pressure is one of the most widely monitored vital signs for assessment of the health status of an individual. With rising innovations in overall transducers as well as monitors used for monitoring of several types of body pressure, the demand for proper pressure-monitoring kits continues to rise. Pressure-monitoring kits combine accessories used for pressure measurement such as transducer domes, high pressure-monitoring lines, flushing devices, infusion sets with or without luer locks, stopcocks, flush devices, and drip chambers.

The global pressure-monitoring kits market is likely to register a stable growth rate during the forecast period, owing to limited scope for product innovation and development in terms of designing and packaging. Major market players involved in the manufacture of pressure-monitoring kits are primarily focused on pressure monitors such as blood pressure monitors. However, globally increasing utilization of pressure monitors can be correlated to increased consumption of pressure-monitoring kits. This is likely to drive the global pressure-monitoring kits market during the forecast period. Some other driving factors are improved hospital infrastructure, enhanced monitoring of vital signs at outpatient settings such as acute care settings, and skilled nursing facilities. However, rapidly rising market penetration by local/emerging market players, which offer pressure-monitoring kits at lower prices owing to factors such as reduction in transportation cost, is increasing the market fragmentation. This is likely to induce pricing pressure during the forecast period.

The global pressure-monitoring kits market can be categorized based on kit type, kit model, pressure measurement type, end-user, and region. In terms of kit type, the global pressure-monitoring kits market can be segmented into single-line pressure-monitoring kits and multiple-line pressure-monitoring kits. The multiple-line pressure-monitoring kits segment can be sub-divided into double-line pressure-monitoring kits, triple-line pressure-monitoring kits, and pressure-monitoring kits with more than three lines. In terms of kit model, the market can be classified into neonatal pressure-monitoring kits, standard pressure-monitoring kits, and transducer pressure-monitoring kits. In terms of pressure measurement type, the global pressure-monitoring kits market can be divided into intracranial pressure, blood pressure, intrauterine pressure, abdominal pressure, bladder pressure, and others. Based on end-user, the market can be categorized into hospitals, clinics/specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, skilled nursing facilities, long-term care centers, and others.

In terms of region, the global pressure-monitoring kits market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness constant growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period, owing to significantly rising prevalence of hypertension and chronic pathologies requiring long-term care, improving health care infrastructure in developing countries in the region, and rising per capita health care expenditure. North America is expected to dominate the global Pressure-monitoring Kits market from 2017 to 2025, due to rising awareness about pet health checkups and increasing utilization of advanced physical examination techniques such as electronic weighing scales for animals in various industries such as milk & dairy products in the region. The overall development in techniques of the animal husbandry is likely to drive the market in North America during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global pressure-monitoring kits market include, but are not limited to, ICU Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, C. R. Bard, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Lifeline Services Pvt. Ltd., and BL Lifesciences.

